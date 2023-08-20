(Editor’s note: The following is the second in a three-part series focused on the ways the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is working on behalf of County residents)

A great deal of good is done in Powhatan County by so many, as witnessed by the contributions made by the Lions Club, the Moose Lodge, the Rotary, the Chamber of Commerce, and all our civic groups. However, I suspect the majority aren’t in the know when it comes to all the Sheriff’s Department does to ensure the well-being of Powhatan County.

Emergency Assistance

Emergencies arise often unexpectantly and such is the case when the weather imposes itself on those least able to cope with the extremes of heat and cold. Once again the Sheriff’s Department under the guidance of 1st Sgt. Arthur “Rudy” Gregory, in cooperation with Powhatan Community Action Agency comes to the aid of the citizen who may need an air conditioner, the repair of a heat pump or finding a contractor to fix a leaky roof. Again, all of this aid is provided at no cost to the recipient and without adding to the budget Sheriff Brad Nunnally requests each year.

Anti-Litter Committee

Anti-Litter is yet another of the boards or committees where Deputy Gregory puts in time. The Anti-Litter group is a cooperative effort between the County, the Sheriff’s office, and Powhatan Public Schools. Gregory chairs a five-member committee that focuses on keeping Powhatan picked up and clean. A key part of the Anti-Litter effort is done within each school where recycling is given priority by the administration and students alike.

Prescription “Take Back” Day

In addition to handing an individual citizen’s call for help, Deputy Gregory and the Department offer a year round program where outdated prescriptions can be safely discarded. Note the Take Back Bin located outside the Sheriff’s office is camera monitored 24/7. Plus, twice a year the Department, in conjunction with the DEA, sponsors a “Drug Take Back Day”. The “Take Back Day” is well advertised and there’s a “safe exchange” table set up and staffed just outside the Sheriff’s office.

Powhatan Crime Solvers

Yes, this is another of Gregory’s duties where he acts as the liaison for the Department. Gregory works with the Crime Solvers Board, made up of five county citizens who collectively review the tips provided to law enforcement and determine who and how much should be awarded to those who provide information leading to an arrest. Once again, the funding for Crime Solvers comes completely from grants and private donations--not a penny comes from the county’s budget.

Project Life Saver

For those in the community who have loved ones suffering with Dementia/Alzheimer’s who on occasion wonder away from home, the Sheriff’s Department - under Gregory’s management - provides tracking bracelets which when attached send a signal allowing Deputies to quickly find the individual.

The Department has 16 bracelets currently in use with three spares available as needed. Each bracelet costs $350 and in this instance the County approved Sheriff Nunnally’s budget request of $2,500 to fund the program.

The power of Project Life Saver goes well beyond tracking devices. The Program is made up of a Task Force of law enforcement agencies from surrounding jurisdictions who when called send deputies to aid in the search and rescue of an individual reported. When asked by Project Life Saver the State Police will dispatch Trooper Andy Woods up in the State helicopter to aid in the Task Force’s search effort.