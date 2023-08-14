(Editor’s note: The following is the first in a three-part series focused on the ways the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is working to keep Powhatan residents safe)

A great deal of good is done in Powhatan County by so many, as witnessed by the contributions made by the Lions Club, the Moose Lodge, the Rotary, the Chamber of Commerce, and all our civic groups. However, I suspect the majority aren’t in the know when it comes to all the Sheriff’s Department does to ensure the well-being of Powhatan County.

Of course there’s the public safety aspect of what’s done by Sheriff Brad Nunnally and all his Deputies. They patrol, investigate crimes, make arrests, and perform all those duties we normally associate with law enforcement. But I’ve discovered our Sheriff’s Department does so much more for our community, much of which goes completely unheralded.

Recently I had the pleasure of sitting down with 1st Sgt. Arthur “Rudy” Gregory and learned a great deal about his role as the Community Outreach Officer. Deputy Gregory manages an array of programs that collectively demonstrate what it means when I say “Powhatan is here to help.”

The first program Deputy Gregory described is called Triad, a joint effort by the Sheriff’s Department, the Attorney General’s office, and Powhatan Community Action Agency. Triad is focused on ensuring seniors’ safety, making sure they are protected from online and phone scams, assisting with emergency home repairs, and providing wheelchairs should mobility become an issue. Of note is the fact that most of the Triad Program’s services are funded via grants and donations as well as by the proceeds from an annual golf tournament--no county funds required.

As part of Triad, the Sheriff’s Department also administers a Wheelchair Ramp Program. What I found interesting is all the ramps are made of aluminum, are modular in construction and are reusable. Today, there are six such ramps installed throughout the county and, again, the cost is covered by outside grants so there is no cost to the citizens.

The great thing I learned concerns who makes up the ramp installation team. The installers include Nunnally, Gregory, Capt. Danny Smith and Chief Deputy Jeff Searfoss. Of course, Gregory also gave credit to Habitat for Humanity and a number of private contractors who help out if the wooden portion of a deck or landing needs to be built to connect to the aluminum ramp.

In the next installment of this series I’ll present how Gregory works with the County’s Social Services Department to follow up on concerns when its suspected a senior is in need of intervention or, for example, if there’s a pressing need caused by extreme weather events.