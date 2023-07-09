1,140.2 acres; Longleaf Conservation Capital Inc. to DL Legacy LLC, $1,907,747.
13.536 acres; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Matthew C. Young, $488,950.
80.31 acres; BTG Pactual OEF Property 2 LP to Pearson Properties LLC, $366,800.
6029 Cartersville Road, Powhatan; Shannon W. Richter to Tracie Anne Brown, $315,000.
2741 Daphne Lane, Powhatan; Cade Cooper to Trace Bryant, $309,000.
1905 Eastwood Court, Powhatan; Tiffany C. Lecik to Jon-Paul Weedon, $445,000.
3160 French Hill Drive, Powhatan; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Denis Pantelejev, $416,002.
1745 Kisra Lane, Powhatan; Thomas A. Olivero Jr. to William Joseph Collins, $458,500.
Lot 10, Block R, Lake Shawnee Estates; Gregory A. Pederson to Gregory A. Pederson, $150,000.
Lot 5, Alice Harris Estate; Vickie Lockwood to Irene Korkor Duah, $255,000.
Lots 2 and 4, Manakintown Ferry, 21.238 acres; Coonwill LLC to Richard A. Schieck, $460,000.
2420 Ocala Drive, Powhatan; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Kami Lynn Adamek, $369,950.
2972 Pineview Drive, Powhatan; Ty West Builders LLC to Charles L. Thomas Jr., $409,000.
2995 Trenholm Woods Court, Powhatan; Charles E. Palmer Jr., devisee to Lynnett P. Murphy, $250,000.