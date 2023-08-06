1 acre; Gayle Bonaparte to Gravely Properties LLC, $170,000.
104.8 acres; Richard C. Green Jr. to Pearson Properties LLC, $300,000.
5 acres; Edward F. Dodzian to Melvin G. Shores, $250,000.
2218 Fall Line Drive, Powhatan; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Jason T. Crockett, $330,000.
3570 Goodwyn Road, Powhatan; Angelia C. Seay to Eric R. Slipsage, $435,000.
2505 Liberty Hill Road, Powhatan; Red Lane Baptist Church to Kimberly Grimes, $300,000.
Lot 2, Section 4, Mill Quarter Plantation; William E. Schaefer to Chesterfield Construction Services Inc., $190,000.
2546 Mill Road, Powhatan; Shirley U. Barham to Caitlin Cook Smith, $410,000.
Parcel; Samuel H. Stovall Jr. to Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia, $168,100.
2831 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Reeves J. Hankins Sr. to Christine E. Magalhaes, $296,000.
2789 Windy Hill Lane, Powhatan; Barbara Adams, conservator to Lee Singleton, $231,500.