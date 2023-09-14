1.012 acres; Ginger Properties LLC to Tanner Cochran, $200,000.
11.367 acres; Ashley N. Welch to George A. Johnson Jr., $175,000.
19.92 acres; Cathleen Blanchong to Robert D. Tulloch, $799,900.
3360 Anderson Highway, Powhatan; Kevin S. Easter to R. Kenneth McDaniel III, $349,950.
2330 Branchway Creek Drive, Powhatan; Donald L. Short to James K. Lehmann, $549,000.
19009 Founders Knoll Terrace, Midlothian; Ronald W. Buzzeo to Joseph Russell Whitaker Jr., $750,000.
Lot 10, Block B, River Commons; James Matias Seibert, devisee to Scott Dearnley, $215,000.
Lot 20, Block A, Section 2, Greywalls; Edward A. Lane III to Mikkon Construction Co. Inc., $155,000.
Lot 6, Section A, Red Lane; Christopher Lee Thames, heir to Marion Raymond Horner Jr., $262,000.
People are also reading…
2833 Maple Lake Circle, Powhatan; Mikkon Construction Co. Inc. to David L. Kirtner Sr., $737,280.
2174 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Christian A. Sill to John Stuart Orgain, $264,500.
2026 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Backwater Properties LLC to Cheri Wyndham Witt, $265,000.
4817 Powhatan Lakes Road, Powhatan; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Joseph G. Anderson, $191,500.
4320 Steger Creek Drive, Powhatan; Thomas J. Farthing to Brittany Smyser, $411,000.
1965 Walnut Tree Road, Powhatan; Everett Myers to Peter R. Rich, $400,000.