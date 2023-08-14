1 acre; Joseph Lee Clayton Jr. to Scott Richard Brady, $207,000.
11.63 acres; Glenn D. Ulmer to Cathy Green, $300,000.
4746 Bell Road, Powhatan; Bradford H. Wrenn to Melissa G. Nicholson, $350,000.
1790 Finneys Mill Terrace, Powhatan; Finer Homes Inc. to William Russell Jenkins Jr., $481,269.
5658 Hill St., Powhatan; Lee Allen Dean Morrissette to Jacob Michael Friedman, $335,000.
2521 Liberty Hill Road, Powhatan; Weston E. Hinden to Colin Arthur Williams, $700,000.
Lot 22, Block A, Section 2, Greywalls; The Reeds Landing Corp. to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $150,000.
3860 Mill Station Drive, Powhatan; Chris W. Currie to David Fredrickson, $625,000.
1220 Rocky Ford Road, Powhatan; Francine Gregg to Micah Mitten, $300,100.
3167 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; Manage This LLC to Jodi Hall, $255,000.
3810 Woody Tavern Court, Powhatan; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Luke Meyers, $453,830.