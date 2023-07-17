1.02 acres; D. Daryl Bishop to Edward C. Young, $155,000.
2 acres; Samuel H. Stovall Jr. to Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia, $168,100.
1182 Avatar Court, Powhatan; Samantha Dawn Dunford to Lucas Nunamaker, $305,000.
2510 Chastain Lane, Midlothian; Patrick B. Kalan to Sandra Bigham, $426,600.
1519 Deborah Lane, Powhatan; Even Lucas Bowery, sole heir to Steve Scully, $275,000.
1847 Fairpine Drive, Powhatan; Jodi J. Beadoin to Jacob Hackett, $335,000.
1830 Hillenwood Drive, Powhatan; Michael A. Wirth to Patrick L. Green, $425,000.
2160 Lakeview Drive, Powhatan; Kevin A. Carter to Matthew Logan Sutton, $300,000.
Lot 27, Section 4, Watkins Mill; Capitol City Development LLC to Shrader Investments LP, $160,000.
Lot 5, Block K, Lake Shawnee Estates; Rhey Igou to Susan Bear, $210,000.
16279 Maple Hall Drive, Midlothian; Gary C. Watkins to Larry E. Boppe, $1,100,000.
4192 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Virginia F. Britton, $330,000.
3420 Seasail Ave., Powhatan; Wayne M. Lennon to Diane E. Lounsbury, $400,000.
3404 Upper River Way, Powhatan; Harmon H. Massey to Keegan M. Weaver, $585,000.