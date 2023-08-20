1.02 acres; Walter Allen Look Jr. to RVA Dreams Big Business Trust, $150,000.
17.39 acres; Mary Patricia Altice to Stacy Jeanne Henshaw, $215,000.
1503 Bracketts Bend Road, Powhatan; John A. Wilson Jr. to Ryan Conyers, $412,395.
2236 Founders View Lane, Midlothian; Douglas Ray Overstreet Jr. to Robert Jeffrey Ashford, $625,000.
1585 Hollow Log Drive, Powhatan; James Costello to Mia N. Carden, $305,000.
Lot 1, Section 5, Westlake at Mill Mount; Christopher Campbell to Jack Petrie Hyden III, $675,000.
Lot 28, Section 4, Watkins Mill; Capitol City Development LLC to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $165,000.
2330 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Michael Siok Jr. to Trevor Gary Lee, $217,000.
1035 Schroeder Road, Powhatan; Darla Jean Wielkiewicz to Garrett R. Messitt, $345,950.
1611 Walkers Ridge Road, Powhatan; Donna Wheatley Davison to Arnold McKinley Stephens III, $335,000.
3830 Woody Tavern Court, Powhatan; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to John Alan Rusch, $489,030.