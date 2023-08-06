Adventitious roots are roots that originate from nonstandard locations on a plant such as the stems or leaves. They can occur as part of a plant’s normal growth and development or they can arise due to environmental stress. Stress induced adventitious roots occur in situations such as low light, excess soil water/flooding, nutrient deficiency, heavy metals, wounding or disease. In some cases, they are mistaken for disease growth since they look like a fleshy growth that has broken through the stem epidermis. Gardeners who utilize plant propagation methods take advantage of some plants' ability to generate roots from stem and leaf cuttings. However, not all plants have this ability.

Some plants produce dormant root buds along the stem while others have the ability to change plant cell functions spontaneously to convert them to root cells in response to environmental conditions. Adventitious roots have numerous forms and functions in various plant species. These include: hypocotyl/stem roots, nodal roots, aerial roots, prop roots, brace roots and climbing roots. They can occur above or below the soil level. Nodal, brace and prop roots often occur during normal plant development. For example, corn produces prop roots which are visible at the base of the corn stalk. Other plants will root from above ground or below ground stem nodes. Bermuda grass is a good example since it has above ground stems called stolons and below ground stems called rhizomes. Many vines produce climbing roots from their stems such as English ivy, poison ivy and Virginia creeper. Boxwoods may occasionally produce detrimental aerial roots from stems and branches when stressed due to drought and/or low light conditions in the interior of the shrub containing accumulated leaf debris. Winter temperatures can damage these aerial roots affecting the overall health of the shrub.

Perhaps one of the best-known plants for producing adventitious roots is the tomato. The stems of tomato plants have numerous dormant root buds which are stimulated to grow when the stems of the plant are buried in soil. Experienced gardeners plant their tomato plants deep in the soil to stimulate dormant root bud growth. This enhanced root system allows the plant to forage for nutrients and water deeper in the soil and adapt to drought conditions. Plant hormones such as auxin and ethylene have an important role in adventitious root development. Periods of excess rain reduce the amount of oxygen that is available to roots and restricts gas exchange. The plant produces ethylene gas as a stress response which stimulates dormant root buds on the stem to grow. These roots won’t contact the soil but will allow needed gas exchange for plant survival. Some plant diseases that restrict water and nutrient movement in vascular tissues may also stimulate adventitious root growth on stems.