Several months ago, a large promotional campaign began exposing Americans to a barrage of information regarding the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup scheduled to begin in July in New Zealand and Australia.

The campaign highlighted the vaunted position of the U.S. Women’s National Team, who were the defending champions from the past two Cups in 2015 and 2019. It seemed almost inevitable that the team, undefeated at this point, would repeat its magic and claim a third title.

In addition, a national ad campaign for several products featured players from the team endorsing various services and goods. I must admit I felt a twinge at several of these ads that promised victory, or even warned competitors of impending doom when anyone took the pitch against an experienced U.S. group of elite athletes.

One major campaign featured a U.S. player stalking other opponents as they appeared fearful. The tag at the end of the ad was “Nice to beat you.” I thought it was presumptuous and confrontational. Apparently, some of the teams waiting to face the champions also found it offensive.

One veteran soccer fan told me these ads made the team “hard to love."

Long story short, I decided to watch the tournament. At the time, I didn’t realize that most of the games would take place in the middle of the night, local time, and it quickly became apparent that following the U.S. team would require an adjustment in sleep patterns.

From the first round of the tournament, it became evident that this round of 16 teams contained dark horses mixed in with the usual powerhouses of the sport. Perhaps, that’s the beauty of soccer in that every team has an equal chance on the pitch. Sure there are the usual disparities in resources and national commitment, but the simple truth is that one kick can change a game, and any of these athletes possessed the ability to find the back of the net.

The U.S. team struggled through its first matches and made it through to what is called the knock out round, but exited when Sweden defeated them with penalty kicks and progressed in the tournament.

I felt the loss was disappointing but never imagined the reaction their exit would evoke back in the states, revealing a bigger divide than anything soccer-related could produce.

I was surprised when numerous conservative commentators took glee at the team’s defeat and cited the team’s “wokeness” as the reason for their defeat. In other words, the team lost due to its political views.