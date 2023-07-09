As July heats up, the national Irrigation Association is reminding communities to water efficiently this drought season.

The association founded Smart Irrigation Month in July to promote the social, economic and environmental benefits of efficient irrigation technologies, products and services in landscape, turf and agricultural irrigation.

Themed “What’s the Value of Smart Irrigation?,” this year’s observance spotlights how efficient watering can positively impact communities—even those that generally are considered water rich.

“People tend to think of Virginia as a place that has more water than we often want, but we experience drought like anywhere else,” said Julie Shortridge, a Virginia Cooperative Extension irrigation specialist.

Abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions were reported in most areas of the state this April following the eighth driest March on record. The U.S. Drought Monitor reported 26.2% of Virginia in drought as of June 20.

Even with summer storms, sudden rain showers often run off soil, and “your plants might need more water than you think,” Shortridge explained.

“It’s not about how much rain—it’s about how fast it falls and how long in between rain events.”

Inefficient irrigation also can lead to runoff of fertilizers, pesticides and “other things that we want to keep on our farms and out of our rivers, streams and the bay,” she added.

“The value of irrigation is twofold—it benefits the environment and saves money,” Shortridge said. “Water that runs off your field or lawn is money you didn’t need to spend.”

Bad irrigation timing on row crops can contribute to losses of about $1,000 an acre in wasted fuel costs, insufficient crop yields and nutrient loss, she added.

But commercial growers and home gardeners who irrigate efficiently can produce better, more consistent products, according to Chris Mullins, an Extension horticulture specialist.

“Knowing when to irrigate is somewhat of an art,” Mullins said. “You learn over time.”

When and how much to irrigate depends on factors like the weather, soil type, season, amount of rainfall, the plant and a plant’s age and size.

“Fruiting plants like tomatoes and peppers will require a little bit more water after the fruit is set,” Mullins explained.

Irrigation tools can range from simple irrigation timers, which turn on and off at certain times each day, to more advanced soil moisture sensors that “act as an artificial root” to notify the controller when irrigation is needed, he added.

“Soil moisture sensors really run the gamut in terms of cost and sophistication, and there’s plenty of options out there that are suitable for most conditions,” Shortridge said. “The biggest challenge is often knowing what to do with the data.”

For resources on irrigation management, visit ext.vt.edu/agriculture/water or contact a local Extension agent. Shortridge also encourages submitting questions that have not been addressed in the online materials.

“Water resources are needed by everybody, and as the number of people and farms grow, we want to be careful with the way that we use our water,” Mullins said.

Shortridge agreed. “We’re fortunate to live in a place with great resources, and if we’re smart about how we use them, we can continue to have those resources in the future.”