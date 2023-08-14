The Chesterfield Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority will host its fifth annual scholarship golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 25 at Lake Chesdin Golf Club, located at 21801 Lake Chesdin Parkway in Chesterfield. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and a shotgun start is scheduled for 9 a.m. The cost to play is $110 per player and $425 per foursome. Lunch will take place at the end of the event, which will also include complimentary snacks, drinks, prizes raffles and more. For more information call (804) 873-0192 or email correspondsecretary4@gmail.com
Scholarship golf tourney set for Aug. 25
