Powhatan County School Board members are considering a policy change that would stop the practice of reimbursing school board members for the cost of travel, meals, expenses and professional development classes. The policy change, which was presented at the recent school board meeting on Aug. 8, would also require school board members to foot the bill if they elect to use the school board insurance coverage.

According to school board chairman Susan Smith, the policy would make for “a more fair distribution of funds.”

District 1 representative Vicki Hurt said she agreed with the policy change, pointing out that she has not asked to be reimbursed for any travel or training since being elected to the school board in 2022.

“We should be personally responsible for being at the top of our game,” said Hurt.

District 5 school board member Kim Hymel, who also agreed with the move, pointed out that in the past some board members would “take every class that came across,” and that conferences and other expenses could add up to thousands of dollars.

The policy review comes just under a month after the school board voted 3-1 in favor of raising the annual salary for members, a move that will make Powhatan’s school board members among the highest paid in the region once the increase goes into effect next year.

Despite the objections of District 3 representative Valarie Ayers, the resolution to increase the annual compensation for school board members from $4,800 to $9,600—and to include a $2,000 supplement for the board chair—was championed by the three other board members in attendance as a necessary step forward.

The increase in salary, as well as the chair stipend, will move Powhatan County ahead of nearly every nearby county, including Amelia ($6,000, with a $1,200 stipend for the chair), Fluvanna ($5,940, with a $1,290 stipend) and Goochland ($4,950, with a $1,000 stipend).

And while school boards are prevented by law from increasing their compensation during the current term, those who are reelected will receive an increase in pay at the start of their next term.

* * *

Powhatan County students taking Career and Technical Education courses could soon have the ability to earn honors credits, thanks to a proposal currently before the County school board.

During the monthly school board meeting on Aug. 8, assistant superintendent Tracie Omahundro shared a plan that would allow students to earn the honors credits if the courses met three criteria. In addition to being at least the second in a particular CTE pathway, the course must include work-based learning opportunities and allow for industry certification or licensure.

The suggestion regarding honors credit came from the CTE Advisory Committee and the Department of Education. Courses that would qualify include Veterinary Science, Culinary Arts 3, Teachers for Tomorrow 2, Early Childhood Education 2, Nurse Aide, Sports Medicine 2, Cosmetology 2, and Electricity 2.

The honors credit would be awarded once students successfully complete a course and earn the corresponding certification or licensure.

Several board members expressed their approval of the proposal, which came about as a result of input from the CTE Advisory Committee and the Department of Instruction.

“This is great because it bothers me every time a student graduates and I hear someone say ‘Where are you going to college?’” said District 1 school board member Vicki Hurt. Allowing CTE students to earn honors credit “shows them this is a worthy path to go down, and it’s just as hard as taking honors chemistry,” she said.

To District 5 school board member Kim Hymel, the measure is an example of a process working the way it should.