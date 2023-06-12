Looking for a delicious, unique and affordable summer snack? Look no further than your front yard! The wild grapes are here and they’re plentiful. What a better dish to prepare than dolmades or stuffed grape leaves? These leaves are here for the taking.

Several species of wild grapes are native to Virginia. The leaves are generally oval in shape and taper to a point. The leaves are arranged alternately along the stem. Tendrils that help the vines climb are forked and arise from the stems opposite from the leaves. Although aggressive, wild grape shouldn’t be confused with porcelain-berry (Ampelopsis brevipedunculata), an invasive species. The leaves are very similar so it’s easiest to tell the difference between native grape and porcelain-berry by the flower and fruit clusters. Porcelain-berries ripen in shades of lavender, blue and magenta. Wild grapes are dark purple when mature. In porcelain-berry the berry clusters are held upright, while in grapes the clusters hang downwards. The porcelain-berry has a tight bark, while the grapevine has a bark that sheds in lengthwise strips.

Wild grapes provide nutritious food for birds and other animals. They also provide food for humans! So…..while pulling out the excessive native grape vines choking out your native landscaping...try eating some!

Below is an easy meat-free recipe using seasonal herbs such as sorrel, lemon basil and mint. Of course, the star of the show is our native grape vine. For the best results, select tender medium size leaves. Avoid the tougher, older leaves and leaves with insect holes.

Easy Meatless Recipe for Dolmades (Stuffed Grape Leaves)

Ingredients

40 fresh vine leaves

4 tbsp olive oil for drizzling

Lemon wedges or a tangy seasonal substitute such as sorrel, lemon thyme or lemon basil

Mint sprigs

Vegetable or chicken stock (if not homemade use store-brand low sodium)

For stuffing

¾ cup long grain rice

1 medium onion finely chopped

¼ cup pine nuts or chopped pecans

¼ cup seedless raisins

2 tbsp chopped fresh mint leaves

4 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

½ tsp ground black pepper

Salt

How to Prepare Fresh Vine Leaves

Using a sharp knife, remove the stems from the vine leaves. Blanch the leaves in a large pan

of boiling salted water until the leaves just begin to change color. This should take no

longer than one or two minutes. Immerse in cold water.

Open the vine leaves, rib side up. Place a heaping tablespoon of the stuffing on each

leaf. Positioning the stuffing in the middle of the leaf rather than at the base or stem

helps.

First fold over the two outer edges to prevent the stuffing from falling out. Then roll

up the vine leaf from the stem end to form a neat envelope or packet.

Cooking Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

After cooking the rice, combine it with the onion, pine nuts, raisins, parsley, chopped

mint, and pepper. Add salt if desired.

Using the previous stuffing instructions, take care not to overfill or roll the vine leaves

too tightly. Repeat making about 40 packets.

Lay the stuffed vine leaves, seam side down, in a 9-by-13-inch glass baking pan. Pack

snugly but not tightly. Pour stock over dolmades. Place mint sprigs and lemon wedges or

lemony herbs on top.

Bake for 40 to 50 minutes. I prefer to cover my dish for half that time to prevent excessive drying.

When finished, drizzle with olive oil if desired. Serve warm or cold with fresh lemon wedges or pesto.