Just when you think you’ve heard of every weirdness under the sun, along comes this: vampire facials.

If you don’t like being grossed-out, read no further.

If you get queasy reading or talking about blood, read no further.

If you are afraid of needles and, at the sight of them, will fall to the kitchen floor and flop around like a fish, read no further.

Vampire facials are when Transylvanian cosmeticians paint hot wax, jellied avocado and bat blood on the female faces of naïve but famous movie stars and the obscenely rich. This is performed in the dungeon of a Romanian castle while lying atop a sheet covered-coffin. No, it isn’t. I just made that up.

Truthfully, in a nutshell, a vampire facial is an anti-aging treatment for your facial skin. And yes, it’s a real thing.

Before the start of your procedure – and this is the Transylvanian truth – they take a pint of your blood, separate the platelets from it, then mix it with hyaluronic acid and French’s honey mustard, making a coagulated paste.

I don’t know about you, but I’d be a little skittish about putting anything related to hyaluronic acid on my face. Maybe that’s just me. The honey mustard part sounds okay.

Then these licensed practitioners – I assume they’re licensed - spread a numbing cream like Lidocaine all over your face with a spatula. Lots of it, I presume, to keep you from screaming during the entire procedure.

After you can’t feel your face being hit by a ball peen hammer, they use enough microneedles to make a porcupine jealous and tenderize your face with them like it was an eighteen-ounce New York strip steak.

Lastly, with a paint sprayer, they spritz your visage with the aforementioned concoction after diluting it with WD-40. It plugs up the holes in your skin from the needling and keeps you from bleeding out.

For $1,500 you’re supposed to get tight, youthful skin and the glowing appearance of a 21-year-old. Unless you’re in your seventies and then all bets are off.

In their pamphlet’s small print under WARNING: You have to come back into the dermatologist’s office every six weeks for a “tune-up,” and – ahem - there is the remote possibility that your face could fall off.