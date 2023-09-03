Powhatan County leaders will not be asking Del. Lee Ware (R-Powhatan) to repeal a bill that requires localities to complete an annual questionnaire related to housing, despite warnings from two County supervisors that the information gleaned from the survey could be used against the county in the future.

During the Aug. 28 Powhatan County board of supervisors meeting, county administrator Brett Schardein shared with supervisors a list of issues on which the county might consider asking its elected representatives in the General Assembly for assistance. On that list was a request, made by District 1 supervisor David Williams, that Ware repeal House Bill 2494, a piece of legislation crafted to gather information on individual localities’ ordinances and zoning classifications regarding housing.

Explaining his reasoning, Williams speculated that the bill had likely been pushed through without appropriate consideration, and was only now becoming a focus of concern by residents and elected local officials.

“This is something we should be paying attention to,” said Williams, comparing the bill to a provision of the 1968 Fair Housing Act that required all localities to guard against--or do away with-- any barriers to equal housing opportunities. Williams specifically pointed to the Obama Administration’s 2015 push to enforce Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing, a mandate that meant, Williams said, that “the federal government was going to start telling you what kind of housing you could have.”

“This is going to give Richmond the ability to track what you are doing with land use and your ordinances every year, creating a database where it easy to imagine that at some point you’re going to see coming out of Richmond changes to the tools we currently have from the General Assembly and the authority that we have for land use in this county,” Williams said. “So, in my mind, I don’t want to be a party to this.”

While Williams saw the move as a way to usurp local authority, several other board members insisted such fears were not justified by the content of the bill, which Ware himself had sponsored.

“So we’re going to ask the patron of this bill to not support his bill,” said District 5 supervisor Karin Carmack, noting that Ware, a conservative, has represented Powhatan for decades. “I don’t think that’s going to go over very well.”

Passed in the 2023 session, House Bill 2494 requires any locality with a population greater than 3,500 to submit an annual report to the Department of Housing and Community Development summarizing any local action affecting the development and construction of housing during the preceding fiscal year. A report on those actions must be submitted annually by Sept. 1, and the reports must also be made available on the locality’s website.

In was passed in the state Senate on Feb. 20 by unanimous vote, then approved by a vote of 97-1 in the House the following day.

According to Schardein, much of the information needed to fill out the questionnaire is publically available and could be gathered in less than five minutes.

But while both Board chairman Mike Byerly and District 2 representative Steve McClung had no issue with releasing the information required on the questionnaire, District 4 representative Bill Cox agreed with Williams.

“Government gathers information on you for one reason,” said Cox. “Not to be beneficial to you, but to tell you what you are going to do.”

Insisting that he did not want to come across as a conspiracy theorist, Cox nevertheless urged his fellow board members to consider what could be done with the information.