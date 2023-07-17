It’s not the first time the iconic band The Eagles has scheduled a farewell tour, but this time it feels like it might be for real.

The timeless group recently announced it will begin its final good-bye tour in October and continue through 2025, offering one last opportunity to see the aging giants of the recording industry.

It’s been a tumultuous journey for a group of rockers who found success with a new sound heavily influenced by a Laurel Canyon support group, one that included a troupe of influential songwriters and musicians who were producing a new genre of music labeled as California Rock.

In 1971, Texas drummer Don Henley made his way to Los Angeles with a band called Shiloh, and Glenn Frey had filtered westward from his Detroit roots to join friends Jackson Brown and JD Souther. Joined by Randy Meisner and Bernie Leadon, the four formed The Eagles in late 1971 and released their first album. That album, “Eagles,” contained two top 10 singles including Take It Easy and Witchy Woman and the Top 40 hit Peaceful Easy Feeling.

But it was far more than talented songwriting (Take It Easy was written by Jackson Browne) that gained mass appeal for the new rockers. It was the powerful blending of harmonies that separated the group and established a style and sound unique at the time. The chord changes were almost unnoticeable, and, combined with the harmonies, set the band on a path unequalled by most in the industry.

Don Felder joined the group after their second album, Desperado. Five years later, the Eagles’ “Hotel California” became, in many minds, the best album ever produced and received worldwide acclaim.

The band split after the 1979 production of “The Long Run,” and Henley was questioned when the world would hear the Eagles again. “When Hell freezes over,” he replied.

In 1994, that rhetorically happened, and the band was back on track joined by rocker Joe Walsh. Walsh replaced Leadon in 1975 and Timothy B. Schmidt took Meisner’s spot.

Through the years, the group recorded five number one singles, received six Grammy awards and released six number one albums.

Even the death of founding member Glenn Frey could not derail the train that eventually sold more than 150 million records. Vince Gill and Dillon Frey will join the group for the farewell tour.

The Eagles implanted themselves as a piece of Americana that many associate with a generation when peaceful and easy seemed possible, and the freedom and solitude of the desert seemed attainable. They took us there, and many of us associate at least one Eagles song with a life changing event, a first girlfriend, a summer of love or just a moment in time.

Even when they finally leave the stage for good, the songs of the Eagles will live forever. Where many failed, they managed to produce music that seems timeless.

“The Best of My Love” will still bring a tear to a remembering eye years down the road, and guys will still stop on that corner in Winslow, Arizona to seek that elusive girl in the flatbed Ford. And fans will eternally ponder the real meaning of Hotel California.