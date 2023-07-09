As no one in Powhatan needs to be told, the hot temperatures have returned. Extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards, but there are precautions residents can take throughout the summer to stay safe and cool. The following helpful tips come courtesy of www.ready.gov:

• Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.

• Take cool showers or baths.

• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.

• If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

• Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

• Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors, during midday heat, if possible.

• Check on family members, older adults, and neighbors.

• Watch out for heat emergencies like heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. If you suspect heat stroke or not sure, call 9-1-1.

• Consider pet safety. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot to your pet’s feet.

• If using a mask, use one that is made of breathable fabric, such as cotton, instead of polyester. Don’t wear a mask if you feel yourself over heating or have trouble breathing.

• Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature or prevent heat-related illnesses.

• If you are unable to afford your cooling costs, weatherization, or energy-related home repairs, contact the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to see if you qualify and to get help. To get more information, call the toll-free phone number at 1-866-674-6327 or visit their website at https://www.benefits.gov/benefit/623.