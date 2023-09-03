Ever since they made all holidays fall on Mondays, I’ve approached official observances with a healthy dose of skepticism. While I certainly endorse and support many of the messages associated with America’s list of approved holidays, I’m not sure about the significance of others--which brings me to Labor Day.

Now, I’ve always thought that Labor Day was a celebration of the American worker, and in my earliest recollections there was some association with unions and Labor Day.

As a child, we spent almost every Labor Day at my grandmother’s house in Gaithersburg, Maryland. At the time, the now sprawling gate of suburbia was just a sleepy village with a tiny downtown close to the railroad tracks.

Labor Day meant an annual parade, complete with fire trucks, marching bands, groups of Veterans and labor unions. So, what’s the connection between labor unions and Labor Day?

There’s no firm consensus on just who founded Labor Day, but everyone agrees that it resulted from the efforts of the labor movement in America.

Depending on which version you recognize, either Peter McGuire or Matthew Maguire (no relation) organized the first Labor Day, celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882.

Congress nationalized the holiday in 1894, and festivities like the one I experienced became a tradition in cities and towns across America.

At a time when the word Union is associated with bloated pensions and underpaid public employees, Labor Day seems sadly out of place in the current political climate.

Labor unions have taken a hit in past years, and membership in local chapters is at all-time lows. Some politicians have taken direct aim at public employee unions in attempts to renegotiate wages and retirement benefits.

I make no judgment on any of those actions, but I will note the importance of the labor union in ensuring the safe and secure workplaces many of us enjoy today.

The 40-hour week, child labor laws, health and safety regulations and benefits are all products of the labor union in America.

The evolution has also produced something every American can use — a day off. The backyard barbecues, family reunions and parades are all an evolution of the original idea to celebrate the American worker with a day of rest and recognition.

Whatever Labor Day began as, it’s now a celebration of the millions of Americans who make up the nation’s workforce. In challenging economic times, these workers continue to increase productivity and make quality products that compete in a global market.

The American workplace is changing and millions of American workers can now stay at home and perform their jobs. Some things, however, remain the same: the average salary of men is higher than their female counterparts and women still get the short end of the stick regarding compensation.

So, while the new Labor Day represents the end of summer, the start of school, a new fashion season and a great time to cook on the grill, it’s also one of those holidays with a meaning. My gosh, there is a method to the madness.