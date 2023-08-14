Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Story Time: Join the library for a Family Storytime with books, songs, and play.
Saturdays at 11:30 a.m.
Saturday Storytime: Participants will read books, sing songs, learn finger-plays and much more. Related craft afterwards.
August 22 at 5 p.m.
Chess Club: Come play chess with your fellow local players and learn something new with Thomas Vo. No need to be a chess expert, just come for the fun. You are welcome to bring your set, but it's not required. Registration required.
August 25 at 10 a.m.
Powhatan County Public Library book club: Join the library’s monthly Book Group for a lively discussion of Eternal by Lisa Scottoline.