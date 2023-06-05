All you wanted was a gallon of milk.

It was the only item on your to-do list, a quick trip to the grocery store and then merrily back home again. If you could make it there and back in 30 minutes —cutting it close but totally doable--you’d be home just in time to watch the game.

But now, with just five minutes left until tip-off, you find yourself staring forlornly at the rear bumper of an aging Oldsmobile whose driver seems intent on holding you up. Despite being in the left lane—commonly referred to as the passing lane--he’s got no intention of getting over and his cruise control set on Sunday Drive.

Wait a second…is he texting?

You have the milk. But now you’re losing your mind.

Call them Left Lane Campers, Rolling Road Blocks or whatever term you prefer, but last week, when Powhatan Today asked local drivers what particularly irked them about driving in Powhatan, the Loafing Left Laners seemed to take first place in the category of Highway Headaches.

According to legal experts, driving in the left lane is actually prohibited in Virginia unless a driver is actively passing another vehicle (calling it the fast lane, or, in trucker lingo the “hammer lane” is somewhat misleading, as the posted speed limit still applies).

And the people who responded to our Facebook post were also disinclined to put up with any excuses for lingering in the left lane.

“Preparing to turn and driving in the ‘passing lane’ are two different things,” said Josh Stanley in response to the notion that some people are in the left lane because they need to turn left. “You can get in the left lane closer to your turn, no need to impede traffic miles down the road.”

Don’t feel like riding to the right? It could cost you. Thanks to a Virginia law passed in 2017, driving below the posted speed limit in the left lane is punishable by a fine of up to $100.

Of course, lingering to the left wasn’t the only thing local drivers mentioned when asked about the road-related things that bug them.

Also making the list were texting drivers, people forgoing turn signals and what some view as a general lack of turn lanes on Route 60.

Tailgating was also an issue. “I’m so tired of being tailgated and forced up the road at 71 mph in the right lane,” said Lyndsay Stout.

As for a few of the things they wish they could see improved, several respondents suggested a measure to improve safety for cyclists, who often appear to take their lives in their hands while riding along the county’s winding backroads.

Several also pointed to the flashing light at the intersection of Route 60 and Judes Ferry Rd, a signal they say leads to confusion for young drivers heading to Powhatan High School and contributes an added level of danger to an area where it’s already difficult to see oncoming traffic from the east.

Some residents, of course, also offered suggestions that will likely prove tough to implement.

Elsie Hinson suggested taking traffic levels back to what they were a quarter century ago, and Keith Page wondered sarcastically (we think) if a gate would help keep no-driving newcomers out of the county.

And then there was Dawn Sill, whose suggestion won the day when it came to short, sweet and to-the-point.

“Common sense,” she noted, “would be nice.”

As road rage incidents rise, learn key ways to keep your cool

If it seems these days like road rage incidents are on the rise, that isn’t in your head.

According to the most recent data available from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, nearly 80 percent of drivers expressed significant anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the previous 30 days.

Some of these incidents can have tragic outcomes: According to a recent study published by the nonprofit gun control research firm Everytown Research & Policy, the number of road rage injuries and deaths involving guns has increased every year since 2018. In that year, at least 70 road rage shooting deaths occurred in the United States; in 2022, the number doubled to 141.

In light of statistics like these, AAA has put out a list of ways that drivers can help cut down on dangerous road rage incidents and ensure that a minor issue doesn’t escalate into a tragedy.

Some key points to remember:

• Manage your behavior, manage your responses

• You will see other drivers doing things that are illegal, inconsiderate and even incomprehensible. Don’t respond personally. Most drivers are not thinking about their impact on you; they are just rushed, distracted or upset.

• Follow the rules of the road: Maintain adequate following distance. Use turn signals. Allow others to merge.

• Use your high beams responsibly.

• Tap your horn if you must (but no long blasts with accompanying hand gestures).

• Be considerate in parking lots. Park in one spot, not across multiple spaces. Be careful not to hit cars next to you with your door.

• Remaining calm and courteous behind the wheel lowers your risk of an unpleasant encounter – with another driver and with law enforcement.

When dealing with confrontation:

• Avoid eye contact with angry drivers.

• Don’t respond to aggression with aggression.

• If you feel you are at risk, drive to a public place such as a police station, hospital or fire station.

• When you park, allow room so you can pull out safely if someone approaches you aggressively.

• Use your horn to attract attention but remain in your locked vehicle.

• If you are confronted, stay as calm and courteous as possible.