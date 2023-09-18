If you had the opportunity to talk to leaders in your community and ask them what they could do better, what would you say?

The participants of the newly redesigned Active Living Leadership (ALL) Stars program were given the opportunity at the Stonebridge Recreation Center in Chesterfield County on Saturday to ask a panel of current leaders in the Richmond area about supporting an active lifestyle, their experiences, the challenges and the future.

The panel was made up of Mary Dunne Stewart, the CEO of Greater Richmond Fit4Kids; Carrie Coyner, a representative in the Virginia House of Delegates; and Angela Roisten, who works at Virginia Credit Union and serves as vice president of corporate giving for the Friends of Chesterfield County Public Library and as president of the Friends of the Enon Public Library.

When she was asked to serve on the panel for the program’s second session, Stewart did not have to think twice to say “yes.”

“I think that they’re taking a diverse group of high school seniors from across the region and providing hands-on experiences, mentorship training,” she said. “It’s filling a necessary void in the region.”

Zach Joachim of the Richmond Times-Dispatch served as moderator.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for current leaders to create relationships with these future leaders and to learn what they care about so we can create policies and design programs that carry this work into the future,” said Jacki Quinlan, director of youth programs.

The event began with some remarks by Jon Lugbill, Sports Backers’ executive director, about the benefits of living an active lifestyle and also about how important the impact is not just to individual but to the community as well.

“(This) session is really about how we’re trying to create an active living movement in greater Richmond,” he said.

He then gave way to the panelists who talked about their own experiences with active living, how they support the lifestyle through their jobs and everyday life, and the challenges that they have faced in efforts to make change.

After a brief break, the “crews” got together to answer some questions that allowed them to tell the panelists their ideas to improve active living communities and even gave the panelists advice on what to do better.

“They have a fresh new perspective that I think they can share with those of us who have been in the field for a while,” Stewart said.

After the “crews” shared their perspectives with the panelists, the women reflected on their answers and then answered questions about the future and what they hope to change in their communities.

“I feel so good about this generation and them being the leaders of our future,” Roisten said. “It was just such an amazing experience for me.”

While the panelists walked away with more confidence in the upcoming generation of leaders that the ALL Stars program is producing, the participants were also able to learn about the different ways leaders in the community are promoting active living.

“I like how each one, each of the people on the panel had different views on active living and how they’re all sort of working together on active living,” said ALL Stars program participant Liam Gordon. “I learned a lot about what current legislators are doing, what financial groups are doing and just smaller organizations are doing for younger kids.”

During the rest of the program, three more sessions will be held — Active Living Inequities, Making a Difference Through Advocacy and Life Beyond Sport — as well as various volunteering opportunities and a capstone project due at the end of the 10-month program in May.

