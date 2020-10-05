Correction from Politics

The new slogan for the state’s COVID-19 app is Save Lives, Get COVIDWISE. A front page story on Monday listed the slogan incorrectly.
Angel Montague Blakes panicked when her husband called and told her that her son, Jerome Montague, had been shot.
The prominent profanity has upset many alumni and community members.
In an unusual ruling after three days of trial proceedings, a Louisa County Circuit Court judge tossed out capital murder and related charges …
Hanover County School Board goes against committee recommendations, releases new suggestions for school names
The Hanover County School Board has come up with its own names for renaming two schools that originally had Confederate monikers, after reject…
Williams: Stratford Hills used to be called Granite – a vibrant Black community that should not be forgotten.
Jackson Ward and the rural Chesterfield County hamlet of Granite would appear to have little in common beyond being historically Black communities.
Official: Next 48 hours critical for Trump in virus fight; doctor's statement raises timeline questions
President Donald Trump on Friday was administered supplemental oxygen at the White House after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and before being flown to a military hospital. Here's the latest.
Henrico county manager objects to choice for police accountability prosecutor, pulls funding for position
As calls for police reform hail across the country, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas cut funding for a prosecutor position focused on po…
Some answers emerged Saturday on President Donald Trump’s condition as he battles the coronavirus, but Trump’s medical team withheld some key information. Here's what we know and what we don't know, plus other developments.
When the power at Alexis Moody’s Church Hill home went out unexpectedly last Saturday, she remembered hearing an awful noise as if a transform…
Melania Trump tested positive as well after an aide came down with the virus this week. Trump canceled planned appearances. Get the latest updates here.