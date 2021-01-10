Corrections officer stabbed and seriously wounded at Sussex I State Prison in Waverly

On Saturday evening, an inmate at Sussex I State Prison in Waverly stabbed and seriously inured a corrections officer, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The male sergeant, who has more than 20 years of service with the DOC, sustained six non-life-threatening stab wounds to the hand, arm, and side of the body, the DOC said.

The officer was admitted, treated and released from a local hospital Saturday night.

A K9 officer and her dog responded and the dog also was stabbed. The dog required emergency surgery but is expected to survive.

Nine inmates are suspected of involvement in the attack on the sergeant, the DOC said. A number of other inmates engaged in disruptive behavior, including refusing to return to their cells, lighting fires, and breaking sprinkler heads, the department said.

The attack occurred at 6 p.m. on Saturday. A "strike team" was deployed to the prison and the incident was contained, with inmates secured, shortly after 11 p.m., the department said.