COVID vaccines bill that would mandate race and ethnicity reporting, widen pool of vaccinators unanimously passes House

Last week, the VDH said the health agency would not be requiring vaccinators to report these demographics because it could prevent a provider from reporting a shot given or overwhelm the state’s tracking system. North Carolina, however, has reported all of its vaccinations by race and ethnicity while administering hundreds of thousands more doses than Virginia.

Of the 17 states reporting these demographics, Virginia is the second-worst at tracking this data.

Bagby’s bill would also create a larger pool of vaccination sites approved by the VDH as a national shortfall in doses available leaves Virginia grappling with a supply that’s a fraction of the 8.6 million Virginians eligible to be vaccinated.

That could soon change as estimates fluctuate, but Virginia needs to average at least 50,000 shots given per day to reach herd immunity, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator.

That would require more than three times the 105,000 doses currently allotted to Virginia, which could take months to receive. The state, at present, has the infrastructure to give out 35,000 to 40,000 shots per day. While Virginia waits for that much-needed spike of vaccine shipments, establishing more clinics has the ability to boost vaccination capacity.