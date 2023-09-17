Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 in Hanover County on Saturday afternoon.
Tasha Green of Henrico County died at the scene of the crash at the 91-mile marker. Green was sitting in the passenger seat of a 2013 Chevrolet sedan being driven by Sierra Todd-Winkler, police said.
Police said Green was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash occurred when Todd-Winkler ran off the road's right shoulder and struck a tree, police said. Todd-Winkler suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to VCU Medical Center. Police said she has been charged with reckless driving.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
