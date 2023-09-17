Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been taken to a state prison outside Philadelphia after his capture Wednesday morning. Cavalcante was caught after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks in rural southeastern Pennsylvania. Tactical teams with search dogs located him after a plane with a thermal imaging camera picked up his heat signal. No shots were fired. Cavalcante broke out of the Chester County jail Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021. He was arraigned on an escape charge before police took him to prison.