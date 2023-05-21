A fatal crash in Prince George County on Friday night resulted in the death of a Prince George resident and a Chesterfield County resident, according to the Prince George Police Department.

At around 9:21 p.m., a Chrysler sedan traveling eastbound in the 11100 block of James River Drive collided head-on with a Honda SUV traveling westbound when the Chrysler crossed over the centerline.

The driver of the Chrysler was identified as Wendy Boswell, 40, of Prince George; the driver of the Honda SUV was identified as Deborah Graves, 56, of Chesterfield. Both were killed in the crash.

According to the Prince George Police Department, the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed. Anyone with information regarding the collision or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the department at (804) 733-2773.