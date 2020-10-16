Dana Sally-Allen challenges Dawn Page for 8th District School Board seat

How do you think the current School Board handled the matter of rezoning, and would you revisit the matter if elected to the next School Board?

Page: Rezoning is always an ongoing process. The Board, RPS families and the community at large are committed to the elimination of disparities, in part through rezoning practices. To date, however, because of undermining politics, we have failed to make the necessary adjustments needed to address racial inequities and the achievement gap. I will insist that we readdress these going forward – again and again, as needed -- until we get it right. Then, we must continually reassess campus resources and outcomes to ensure all inequities are addressed, holding each child’s best interest as essential.

Sally-Allen: Yes, I would revisit the matter. Participatory democracy is needed. Our pupils, their growth and development are important through the Ecological System. Nothing for the community without the community!

How can you ensure equity during a pandemic that is widening educational equity gaps?