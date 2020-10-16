Dana Sally-Allen challenges Dawn Page for 8th District School Board seat

The Richmond School Board is on the ballot next month. In the 8th District, Dana Sally-Allen is challenging incumbent Dawn Page.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked each candidate to answer five questions in 600 words or fewer. Their responses to the questionnaire are below in alphabetical order by last name, along with biographical information.
How can Richmond Public Schools move toward being anti-racist, and how do you plan to push that forward?
Page: Establishing policies that create an inclusive school culture valuing diversity is only the beginning of the rotation to antiracism. Administration and policies must demonstrate by example. Hiring and retention practices and recruitment of mentors are also building blocks in this paradigm, across the board. Clear and equally imposed disciplinary practices must be established and adhered to. Fundamental best practices of social justice must be interwoven into all areas of the organization and classroom. While actions speak louder than words, we must hold each other accountable for humanity and fairness by having the difficult dialogues and working together for what is right, taking every voiced concern seriously.
Sally-Allen: I would like to see RPS move forward by providing anti-racist policies and address the system from an anti-racist perspective. I will provide more teachers who look like them. We are aware of the racism that has plaque our communities, schools and systems. I want to change the system policies and up-root from the core of the problems. I will push anti-racism forward with acknowledging the years of systemic racism and oppression. I recommend an anti-racism committee.
How do you think the current School Board handled the matter of rezoning, and would you revisit the matter if elected to the next School Board?
Page: Rezoning is always an ongoing process. The Board, RPS families and the community at large are committed to the elimination of disparities, in part through rezoning practices. To date, however, because of undermining politics, we have failed to make the necessary adjustments needed to address racial inequities and the achievement gap. I will insist that we readdress these going forward – again and again, as needed -- until we get it right. Then, we must continually reassess campus resources and outcomes to ensure all inequities are addressed, holding each child’s best interest as essential.
Sally-Allen: Yes, I would revisit the matter. Participatory democracy is needed. Our pupils, their growth and development are important through the Ecological System. Nothing for the community without the community!
How can you ensure equity during a pandemic that is widening educational equity gaps?
Page: Consideration of the overall health of our children, teachers, staff, and the community, is paramount, and does mandate virtual learning at this juncture. In the Winter of 2020, the Administration took the lead to ensure the distribution of over 1 million meals, 16,000 + additional 10,000 chrome books and 6,000 hotspots and supplies as needed, so that every RPS student could have access to the virtual classroom regardless of socioeconomic background or prior internet availability. The new school year has begun with the same commitment, and teachers and students openly communicate their needs, problems and solutions. We are all in this together. The School Board will continue to monitor metrics, expert recommendations and best-practices to determine when it’s safe to return face to face. We all want to resume a more normal environment that is more conducive to a level playing field and productive education for all.
Sally-Allen: Support services such as housing, counseling and mentorship, and collaborate with organizations such as the [Richmond Behavioral Health Authority] from a holistic approach to provide assistance to our community, pupils and families.
How would you rate Superintendent Jason Kamras' performance? Do you believe he is doing a good job as superintendent and why?
Page: As a member of the current School Board, I cannot speak directly to specifics of an evaluation of the Superintendent’s performance. He is an RPS employee, and those are personnel matters. However, the Board’s transparency includes benchmarks to which the administration, under the Superintendent’s leadership, is held accountable. Superintendent Kamras inherited a struggling and underfunded school district under a Corrective Action Plan requested by the Virginia Department of Education to address multiple issues. In three years, the Board has developed a strategic plan, introduced measurable goals for the district to hold the administration accountable, re-hired a school board auditor after the prior board eliminated this position, built three new schools, and proactively addressed the most difficult situation with COVID-19 with direct plan of action. I’m excited to implement the next four years of our strategic plan supporting academic success for every child.
Sally-Allen: When you see someone trying you must provide input to get the results that one may be seeking. Foresight and insight is needed. I give the Superintendent a passing grade. Active listening is a tool. Unconditional positive regard and empathetic understanding is birthed from lived experiences. Without the lived experiences, would one know what is needed in the community?
Where do you stand on police in schools?
Page: This is a complex issue. Primarily, students and their families, as well as staff and faculty, all wish to be safe on our schools. To the extent that a resource officer provides safety and security, these officers must have guidelines and limitations. They are not disciplinarians, and alternative services such as school nurses, social workers and full-time mental health workers may better provide for the needs of our students. Again, best practices and a vigilant district will drive the dialogue.
Sally-Allen: Police are needed in the community during school hours. I would like Truancy Officers back in schools.
