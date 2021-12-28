Demand for COVID-19 tests in Richmond continues to soar as cases rise after holidays

COVID-19 related deaths statewide remained relatively level throughout December, averaging about 30 per day last Friday. The average number of people dying around Christmas last year was 34 each day.

As of Tuesday, the daily average is now 45, in large part because state health officials recorded 167 deaths of Virginia residents who died in another state in 2020, according to the state health department.

Local health and government officials have urged caution during the holiday season this month to limit the surge of new cases.

Long said Tuesday that knowing the risks for immunocompromised and unvaccinated people is important, but that people can safely gather in small numbers while taking certain precautions such as testing, staying several feet apart from each other and mask wearing.

"Knowing your risk and the risk of others around you can help you determine which other safety measures to layer on during the gathering," she said.

"Getting tested and/or avoiding crowded spaces are both good precautions before traveling or gathering. You should also follow testing and quarantine/isolation guidance if you either are experiencing symptoms or were exposed to a known positive case."