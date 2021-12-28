Demand for COVID-19 tests in Richmond continues to soar as cases rise after holidays

Vehicles were backed up for nearly half a mile on Broad Rock Boulevard on Tuesday morning as people waited to take a COVID-19 test at Second Baptist Church.
Within two hours, local health district officials had administered 170 tests. Some people, however, had to continue the daunting search, scouring pharmacies and webpages for appointments or at-home test kits that have become harder to find as new positive cases have surged this month.
"We're seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases currently, as well as an increase in demand for COVID-19 tests," said Catherine Long, spokesperson for Richmond and Henrico County's health districts.
"Currently, the supply of tests available at pharmacies, urgent care facilities, and local health districts is outweighed by the demand both in Virginia and throughout the country."
There were nearly 300 new cases in Richmond Tuesday, a slight a drop off from the 350 reported on Christmas Eve, according to state health department data.
The 7-day average is currently 260 new cases, which is the highest it's been for the city since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The previous 7-day average record was 138 cases in mid-January.
The counties of Henrico and Chesterfield, meanwhile, are each averaging more than 300 new daily cases. Statewide there were 7,439 new cases reported Tuesday, bringing the state's 7-day average up to 6,736.
COVID-19 related deaths statewide remained relatively level throughout December, averaging about 30 per day last Friday. The average number of people dying around Christmas last year was 34 each day.
As of Tuesday, the daily average is now 45, in large part because state health officials recorded 167 deaths of Virginia residents who died in another state in 2020, according to the state health department.
Local health and government officials have urged caution during the holiday season this month to limit the surge of new cases.
Long said Tuesday that knowing the risks for immunocompromised and unvaccinated people is important, but that people can safely gather in small numbers while taking certain precautions such as testing, staying several feet apart from each other and mask wearing.
"Knowing your risk and the risk of others around you can help you determine which other safety measures to layer on during the gathering," she said.
"Getting tested and/or avoiding crowded spaces are both good precautions before traveling or gathering. You should also follow testing and quarantine/isolation guidance if you either are experiencing symptoms or were exposed to a known positive case."
The Richmond and Henrico Health District did not plan to hold community testing events this week. As demand for tests rose, however, district health officials arranged two testing events Tuesday and Wednesday in partnership with Chester-based biomedical firm Next Molecular.
While only 170 people were tested at Tuesday's event because of a strict 11 a.m. cutoff, Long said officials are planning to administer 500 tests Wednesday at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center starting at 9. a.m.
Long said anyone who arrives by 11 a.m. will be eligible for the test, as supplies last.
