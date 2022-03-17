Department of Historic Resources adds Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground to state landmark registry

The long unrecognized Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground in Richmond is now part of the Virginia Landmarks Register.

The former public burial ground, where an estimated 22,000 freed and enslaved Black people were interred in the 19th century, had been long forgotten by the city prior to recent efforts to highlight it.

The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved listing the site in the state historic register on Thursday along with eight other properties throughout the state, including the World War II-era Byrne Street USO Club in Petersburg and the Chatsworth School in Henrico County that was built in 1916 to educate African American children in grades 1 through 4.

The Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground today is bisected by Interstate 64. Billboards and an abandoned, graffiti-covered service station currently stand on the original site of the cemetery, which the city last year bought back with tentative plans to recognize the history of the burial ground.

Ryan Smith, a Virginia Commonwealth University history professor who co-authored the nomination for the African Burying Ground, said the board vote was a moment to celebrate.

"This step moves the nomination forward to the National Park Service for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, a formal determination for which will be announced within a month or so," he said. "This is such a joyful moment for our team — coauthors Lenora McQueen, Dan Mouer, Steve Thompson, and myself, as well as our close allies Ana Edwards, Ellen Chapman, and so many more."

The segregated burial ground is located next to the Shockoe Hill Cemetery and Hebrew Cemetery. Originally established in 1816 on two acres along what is now North 5th Street, the site eventually expanded to 31 acres before the city closed it in 1879, according to historians.

In the ensuing decades, the city systematically erased the cemetery from the landscape by building roads and bridges in the area.

The Board of Historic Resources added the African Burying Ground as part of a larger historic district that includes the other two cemeteries in the area and the historic locations of the City Hospital, the Colored Almshouse and a Civil War powder magazine.

According to the Board of Historic Resources, the new historic district and sites within it "reflect patterns and changes in social and racial relationships, the impacts of war, medical practices and education, and the construction of historical memory."

Smith said that the site's inclusion on the state register is largely symbolic, as it does little to prevent anticipated highway and rail development that could disturb the site further.

"Nevertheless," Smith said, "it is a helpful tool and a highly visible recognition of the important history of this property that had not been acknowledged before."