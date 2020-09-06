Diane Marsh, dentist and wife of retired state senator, remembered as loving mom fiercely devoted to her family

Diane Marsh, a longtime dentist to Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood, was an amazing mom who showed humility, elegance, grace, dignity and a concern for others, family members said.
Marsh, the wife of civil rights attorney and retired state Sen. Henry L. Marsh III, died Sept. 1. She was 84.
Henry Marsh, Richmond’s first black mayor, grew up in Church Hill just blocks away from the home of his future wife of 58 years. But Marsh said they didn’t meet until they attended Virginia Union University.
“We clicked, and it was love at first sight,” Henry Marsh said Saturday.
In addition to her husband, Diane Marsh is survived by her three children — Nadine Marsh-Carter, Sonya Craft and Dwayne S. Marsh. She is also survived by six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
“You can’t tell her story without telling about how fiercely devoted she was to her family,” Dwayne Marsh said.
She was a “very sweet” mother who used to go play games with her children at the arcade when they were growing up in Church Hill, Dwayne Marsh said. She also helped the family through difficult times, he added.
“We grew up in an era when civil rights was really a life or death matter,” Dwayne Marsh said. “There were many times when our family’s safety was in question, and she helped us to navigate those moments. ... She made sure we were smart. We were alert, but we weren’t scared.”
Dwayne Marsh said his mother was a dentist for the Church Hill neighborhood at time when many people couldn’t afford to go to the dentist. Sometimes his mother was paid in poultry and vegetables for the dental services, he said.
Sonya Craft, Diane Marsh’s daughter, said that even today she comes across former patients who continue to pay respects for the dental work her mother did.
“[They] say ‘I knew your mom, she helped me with my teeth. I’m still wearing the dentures she made for me,’ ” Craft said.
Her obituary says that in becoming a dentist, Diane Marsh built upon the legacy of her father, a physician who also served the Church Hill neighborhood.
“She traveled with him on his house calls,” Craft said. “He was a very compassionate man.”
Diane Marsh’s own dentist, Francis Foster, inspired her to get into that profession, said Nadine Marsh-Carter. After earning her bachelor’s degree at Virginia Union University, Diane Marsh went to dental school at Howard University in Washington. She was one of the first black female dentists in Virginia, according to her obituary.
“She was a trendsetter in her generation to be a woman who chose, at the time, a non-conventional career,” said Marsh-Carter, a former Richmond School Board member.
Diane Marsh’s family said she was a talented artist — a sculptor, a painter, pianist and a photographer who would take pictures of the sunrise and the sunset over the James River.
“She just helped to take care of people. She was very compassionate. She was a wonderful mother,” Craft said. “[She] made me want to be a professional mother. She can make the most boring things fun. She open our eyes to see beauty and simple things and to appreciate life.”
Diane Marsh would take her children to go see the pigeons and squirrels at Capitol Square, Craft said. Marsh-Carter said how her mother could make a Saturday trip to get ice cream and to visit the library as good as a trip to France.
“She was amazing, the best mother ever,” Marsh-Carter said. “People say that, but I know that for a fact.”
Henry Marsh said his wife was an amazing person who loved people.
“She loved people,” Henry Marsh said. “That’s a good quality to have.”
Manning Funeral Home is handling memorial services. But for the moment, the family is waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to pass before scheduling a memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution in Diane Marsh’s memory to the Children’s Home Society of Virginia, a Richmond-based nonprofit adoption agency where Marsh-Carter is the chief executive officer.
(804) 649-6885