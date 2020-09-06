Diane Marsh, dentist and wife of retired state senator, remembered as loving mom fiercely devoted to her family

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Diane Marsh, a longtime dentist to Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood, was an amazing mom who showed humility, elegance, grace, dignity and a concern for others, family members said.

Marsh, the wife of civil rights attorney and retired state Sen. Henry L. Marsh III, died Sept. 1. She was 84.

Henry Marsh, Richmond’s first black mayor, grew up in Church Hill just blocks away from the home of his future wife of 58 years. But Marsh said they didn’t meet until they attended Virginia Union University.

“We clicked, and it was love at first sight,” Henry Marsh said Saturday.

In addition to her husband, Diane Marsh is survived by her three children — Nadine Marsh-Carter, Sonya Craft and Dwayne S. Marsh. She is also survived by six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

“You can’t tell her story without telling about how fiercely devoted she was to her family,” Dwayne Marsh said.

She was a “very sweet” mother who used to go play games with her children at the arcade when they were growing up in Church Hill, Dwayne Marsh said. She also helped the family through difficult times, he added.