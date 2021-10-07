Dispute over Brookland Park Boulevard parklet project stirs debate about politics, gentrification

Several civic association leaders said they were not consulted about those last-minute changes to projects they had supported. Some questioned whether Lambert and Vincent were using widely-held concerns about poverty and other social-ills to inappropriately order last-minute changes. There also were questions about why the city spent nearly $20,000 to undo part of a project that cost the city $300,000 in taxpayer money.

A few people also have noted that the removal of some bump-outs did not restore parking spaces, as they had been situated near fire hydrants and other no-parking zones.

It's unclear how many parking spaces were restored. "No real answer here," Vincent said in an email. "It really depends on the size of vehicles, motorcycles, SUV’s, small hybrids. All play a role in the space counts."

"What's problematic to me is the lack of transparency and communication," said Carra Rose, vice president of the Battery Park Association.

Hilliard and a few others said they're also skeptical about Muhammad's petition.

"The councilwoman is basing her actions on this petition that no one has seen," said Hilliard.

(The Times-Dispatch was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the petition.)