Divided City Council rejects proposed charter change request

A proposal to amend to the Richmond City Charter was rejected on a 6-3 City Council vote Monday after several council members argued that it could lead to conflict with the mayor.

The charter contains a provision that obligates the council to permit the mayor or their designee in the council's closed session meetings.

Council members Kristen Larson, Kim Gray and Chris Hilbert say it gives the administration undue authority to listen on private deliberations about council appointees or legal matters when the council and mayor's office are at odds.

"We've been here for four years and this hasn't moved forward. I don't understand why," Larson said in Monday's meeting.

Despite years of discussion around that issue and concerns about other elements of the charter, the rest of the council members rebuffed the latest push for action in the General Assembly to ratify the change.

Council President Cynthia Newbille said legislative consultants advised that their representatives in the legislature are reluctant to seek the change if there's no consensus between the mayor's office and the council.