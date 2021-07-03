 Skip to main content
Driver killed in single car crash on Hull Street Road
breaking

Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the 8600 block of Hull Street Road at about 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.

 Police said John Robert Thomas, 38, of the 3700 block of Pease Road in Midlothian, was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang east on Hull Street Road when the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree.  Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile passenger was transported to the VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Police said their investigation indicated speed contributed to this crash.

