East End Cemetery volunteer group suspends restoration work after negotiations with Enrichmond falter

The Friends of East End Cemetery, a volunteer group formed in 2013, said it will no longer organize clean ups of the historic African American cemetery blighted by overgrown vegetation and illegal dumping after members were unable to reach an agreement with the Enrichmond Foundation regarding volunteer activities. The foundation owns the cemetery.

The volunteer group will continue conducting genealogical research at the site, it said, but the suspension of their restoration efforts marks the end of contentious negotiations that brought to a head years of friction between the two groups.

"If we conceded more, we would be completely subservient to an organization that has proven itself to be an irresponsible and opportunistic steward of the cemetery," the Friends of East End said in its statement Thursday evening. "We will continue to press for oversight of Enrichmond's activities at East End and Evergreen, as well as accountability for the taxpayer money spent there."

John Sydnor, the foundation's executive director, said Enrichmond has tried to work with Friends of East End, but has been met with antipathy and distrust over the years.