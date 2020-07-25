His feet pulsated as if on hot coals, sweat dripped down his back and grass stuck to Ray Mondo's body as he hurled his arms and legs back and dove to the ground. His grin grew wider with every rhythmic swing of his hands and every “dum dum dum” of West African drums stationed at the base of the Robert E. Lee Monument on Saturday.
It was 58 days since Richmond's first protest, two months since police killed George Floyd and what would have been Emmett Till's 79th birthday.
The hundreds gathered at the base of the Confederate general refused to let the day silently pass.
“We let go. To be in tune with our roots, be in tune with our ancestors, be in tune with our lost ones, Our body just annotates the stories they’re telling us,” said Mondo, a Richmond native. “This feels like home. It feels like I’m home.”
The thumping of basketballs pounding against the ground joined the thwacking of fingers on taut leather drumheads; of tambourines slapped against thighs; of guttural trilling emanating unfiltered joy. Till’s life, and the lives of those also ripped from them - dd dd dd - would be celebrated. Remembered. Mourned.
Organized by the Elegba Folklore Society, an organization born out of the Yoruba culture of West Africa that focuses on bringing “clarity out of confusion,” the “Reclamation Drum Circle” encouraged people to bring along their drums and buckets for a spiritual revival.
The rhythms would be the soundtrack to healing, they promised.
Drum circles are often groups of percussion instruments offering pulsing clamor rooted in West African traditions: Djembes. Bougarabou drums. Doubeks. Shekeres. Styles vary depending on who's behind the slapping of the drums and can extend to Middle Eastern, Native American and Carribean flairs.
Amber Shelton felt the music pulse through her body as her beaded bracelets shook along with the beat. This was a moment she felt free.
“For me, this represents bringing back my heritage, bringing back the lives that have been lost and bringing their energy back to the forefront,” Shelton said. “Bring love back to the center.”
Sage cleansed the air in between the drum’s complex rhythms and the ringing different word here of Native American flutes - meant to sound like woodpeckers - and rainsticks lingered, which Marilyn Bowman calls “the sound of love.”
“You feel it inside,” she said.
Executive director Janine Bell took the mic at points throughout the reclamation, to remind the crowd that there is joy to be had in grim times. She spoke of the transatlantic journey, how people were captured from their villages and objectified as cargo in inhumane conditions to be enslaved in another country; how Black people rebelled and fought for liberation while Confederate monuments were erected. How Till was lynched in Mississippi at 14, and his murderers were never arrested.She talked of Black Richmonders John Mitchell, Sarah Garland Jones, Washington Brown and how “no place in Richmond is untouched by the African presence, but so much of its history is hidden in plain sight.”
Hands pounded against the drums in response.
“This is a revolution and we have chosen to be here to be the change,” she said. “How many people feel the drums is medicine for your healing?
Every hand went up.
