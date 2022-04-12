Emporia nurse at long-term care facilities in Va. gets 36-month prison term for switching elderly patients' meds

An Emporia nurse who stole vital prescriptions from elderly patients and replaced them with over-the-counter medications at long-term care facilities in Emporia and Lawrenceville was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison. The nurse used the pilfered painkillers for herself and caused patients as old as 86 to endure unnecessary pain.

Wanting to send a message to the medical community but recognizing that the defendant’s troubled upbringing may have played a role in her actions — and that she had led an otherwise exemplary life — U.S. District Court Judge John A. Gibney Jr. sentenced Jeneen L. Bailey, 57, to 36 months in prison on her earlier guilty pleas to two counts of tampering with a consumer product.

Gibney departed downwards from discretionary federal sentencing guidelines, which called for an active prison term of between 51 and 63 months, but rejected a defense plea for probation instead of incarceration. The judge noted that many federal courts have departed downwards in punishment in product tampering cases similar to Bailey’s.

“One of the things that bothers me about these cases is the helplessness of the patient,” Gibney said in comments from the bench. Later, the judge said he believed that “sending a message to the medical community is very valuable” in imposing a punishment to deter others in the profession.

According to federal prosecutors, Bailey diverted prescription controlled substances such as Oxycodone, Norco and Percocet from eight elderly patients suffering from serious ailments — including bone cancer, diabetic neuropathy and dementia — and replaced them with common, non-prescription medications such as Tylenol and stool softeners.

Bailey, with 25 years of nursing experience, removed the prescribed medications from sealed “blister packs” that various pharmacies had provided for each of the individual patients. After removing and replacing the medications, Bailey used clear tape to “make the blister pack appear untouched,” prosecutors said in court filings.

The patients in Bailey’s care ranged in age from 63 to 86 and resided in Accordius Health in Emporia and Envoy in Lawrenceville, both of which are long-term healthcare facilities licensed to provide patients prescribed drugs for pain control and other conditions.

The medication diversions occurred between Dec. 18, 2019, to Jan. 20, 2020, at Accordius, and from Jan. 21, 2020, to May 15, 2020 at Envoy, according to court documents.

Several of the patients suffered, but none died, as a result of the medication switch.

While at Envoy, Bailey stole prescribed pain medication from a 74-year-old female patient suffering from a wound that progressively got worse during her stay and ultimately required an above the knee amputation after the wound worsened. Bailey replaced the patient’s prescribed painkiller with over-the-counter extra strength Tylenol.

In another case while working at Accordius, Bailey diverted medication for an 86-year-old female dementia patient who suffered from chronic pain, triggering a change in her behavior that developed into “heartbreaking” bouts of anger towards the patient’s son. On each shift after Bailey worked, the patient reported a higher pain level than the previous shift, prosecutors said.

“Bailey used a trusted position as an LPN at long-term care facilities responsible for overseeing elderly, vulnerable patients to do harm to the patients who relied upon her,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kenneth Simon Jr. and Michael Moore wrote in a sentencing memorandum for the government. “The duty owed to the patients by Bailey and others similarly situated is critical to the public safety.”

Youngkin vetoes bills from senator who challenged governor's aide GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed nine out of 10 bills sponsored by a Democratic state senator whose bills were threatened during the legislative…

In an interview after her arrest, Bailey told an agent with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that during the time she diverted the medications, she believed some of the patients could deal with not receiving their prescribed substances better than she could, because Bailey was working and moving about.

“[T]he defendant inexplicably placed her own pain management issues ahead of the patients she served,” prosecutors said. “Her actions place these patients in greater pain and danger.”

Bailey consumed the stolen medications to help control pain she developed over the years that originally stemmed from a herniated disc in her lower back more than a decade ago. She subsequently re-injured her back and her condition progressively worsened while working long shifts, according to letter she wrote about her medical issues included in her court file.

Bailey’s attorney suggested his client — like many others in her profession — had developed a substance abuse problem. And when the pain from the crushed nerve in her back became unbearable, “she tried to work through the pain, and was too independent to ask for help or accommodations,” Assistant Federal Public Defender Joseph Camden wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Camden said Bailey learned to become self-reliant out of necessity, after growing up with an abusive and alcoholic mother. “She could not depend on anyone else,” the attorney said.

Prosecutors noted that Bailey consistently maintained that she does not have an addiction problem, and her attorney noted Tuesday in court that Bailey doesn’t feel she needs to undergo substance abuse treatment. Instead, Bailey found her own way to maintain sobriety through “strong self-discipline” and coping with the pain in her back, mainly through exercise and taking breaks when needed, Camden said.

Although Bailey believes she can avoid abusing painkillers on her own, Camden said she is willing to participate in any treatment program the court may order. The judge on Tuesday ordered her to participate in a 500-hour intensive substance abuse program operated by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

In comments before the court, Bailey acknowledged she made “poor choices” and recounted what led her to steal and switch the medications. “I have good days and I have had bad days,” she said, adding, “I’ve lost a lot in the last six or seven months.”