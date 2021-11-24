Facing surge in need, Chesterfield County to seek more federal dollars for rental assistance

With tenants still struggling to catch up on rent, Chesterfield County’s Emergency Rent and Utility program needed a cash infusion this week to keep up with demand.

Between February and Nov. 15, the county's program, administered by nonprofit Area Congregations Together in Service (ACTS), paid out $15.5 million in rent and utility payments to help 2,100 households that had fallen behind on payments. Applications for aid spiked after the end of the federal eviction moratorium in August, officials said. The uptick caused the nonprofit to deplete its cash on hand, and led the county to direct an additional $1.2 million to the initiative Tuesday while it seeks additional federal dollars.

“If the spending pattern would have continued the way it was over the last couple of months, this situation wouldn’t have occurred,” said Daniel Cohen, the county’s director of community enhancement.

“While there was an eviction moratorium in place, I’m going to guess that most tenants felt pretty secure that, if they got behind on rent, not much was going to happen. Then the moratorium gets lifted, and, suddenly, you’re faced with the prospect of getting evicted, and you’re probably panicked, and you want to apply for money.”