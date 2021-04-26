Family, friends and local leaders gather to celebrate life of South Richmond teen killed in fatal car crash last fall

She died on a Sunday evening last October as she was walking to the Food Lion on Jahnke Road, about a 10-minute walk from her grandmother’s house. A driver attempted a left turn onto German School Road and struck an oncoming car, sending it in her direction.

Nariyah Clark, Aajah's best friend, said both of them would often call one another while walking to the store or someone's house. They were talking on the phone just minutes before Aajah died, she said.

They both met in the second grade, but became closer as students at Boushall. As students at George Wythe High School, she said they both talked about moving in together and going to the same college after graduation.

"I told her I loved her. She said, 'I love you too,' and then hung up. I was the last person she talked to," Clark said. "Everything's different now. ... We were literally together every day."

In remarks before the tree planting ceremony, Mayor Levar Stoney reiterated that the city's goal is prevent all traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

"Our Vision Zero initiative will only succeed when we get everyone committed to changing the culture of transportation and how we use our streets," he said. "We want motorists to respect people first, not their cars or destinations."