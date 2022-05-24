Federal appeals court upholds that GRTC ban on political ads is unconstitutional

Officials with Richmond's local bus system will continue evaluating how to restart its advertising program after a federal appeals court last week affirmed that its decades-old ban against political ads is unconstitutional.

Julie Timm, CEO of the GRTC bus system, said Tuesday that she and other officials are still reviewing the court ruling, but that the board of directors will discuss next moves this summer after voting to suspend the system's advertising program in November.

"We're going to have to change the policy," Timm said. "It was very clear in the court ruling ... that that one bullet we had about banning political ads is insufficient."

While other federal courts have undermined restrictions on political advertisements on public transit over the last decade, according to reporting by Courthouse News, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has opined that bans on political ads could withstand legal challenge if they are detailed and not arbitrarily applied.

"When taken together, [GRTC's] vaguely defined policies and even vaguer unwritten rules make it impossible for a reasonable person to identify what violates their advertising policy and what does not," U.S. Circuit Judge Julius Richardson wrote on behalf of the court's three-judge panel.

"[GRTC] may well be able to enact a political-advertising ban, but the ban must be capable of reasoned application. The current ban simply is not.”

The transit company's two-page advertising policy, last updated in 2018, features 15 specific restrictions, including bans on ads that are false, misleading or deceptive; promote illegal activity; feature tobacco or alcohol; depict graffiti; or contain religious or anti-religious messages.

The appeals court ruling stems from a legal challenge filed against GRTC five years ago.

White Coat Waste Project, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit with a self-proclaimed goal of ending taxpayer-funded animal experiments, filed suit in 2017, alleging that the transit company violated its First and 14th amendment rights by refusing to run ads about animal testing at the McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Richmond.

The advertisement features an image of three dogs peeking out from behind bars overlaid with the text "Prisoners Of Waste," under which it states, "McGuire VA Medical Center: Stop Taxpayer-Funded Dog Experiments."

"The government abused its authority and violated the First Amendment by censoring our ads exposing the VA’s wasteful and cruel dog experimentation and we’re proud of this hard-fought victory for taxpayers, animals and free speech," said Justin Goodman, the organization's senior vice president for advocacy and public policy.

GRTC's advertising policy states that its vehicles and property are not a "public forum for dissemination, debate, or discussion of public issues."

While the U.S. Supreme Court has previously ruled that government can restrict speech in so-called "nonpublic forums" as long as the rules are "reasonable" and "viewpoint-neutral," Richardson wrote that GRTC officials had failed to apply its political ban reasonably.

In the opinion, he noted that GRTC previously accepted ads that were political in nature (a vice-presidential debate) or associated with politically engaged groups (an anti-dog-fighting nonprofit's ad about spaying and neutering dogs.) He said approval of those were inconsistent with other decisions, such as the rejection of a nonprofit health organization's ad calling on hospitals to "go #FastFoodFree."

Though the case has been litigated for several years, it wasn't until this past fall that GRTC officials ceased ad sales saying they feared that the rejection of any ads that violate the political ban could result in another lawsuit.

The policy decision last fall did not preclude GRTC from honoring continuing and renewing standing contracts, Timm said.

The timing led a GRTC business partner, Media Transit Inc., which handles ad sales for the bus company, to allege that GRTC leaders only did so because of objections they had against Caesars Sportsbook's large ad campaign on local buses.

Timm, who has admitted to disliking sports gambling, said Tuesday that her personal feelings had nothing to do with GRTC's decision to suspend the advertising program.

While GRTC permitted the Casears ads, a spokesperson for the transit company last fall said it rejected advertisements for the proposed One Casino and Resort earlier in the year, as it was subject to approval by city voters in a referendum last November.

Local residents narrowly rejected the bid by a margin of approximately 1,500 votes.

The suspension of the advertising program has had little impact on GRTC's finances. Advertising only accounts for about 1% of the system's $63.2 million annual operating revenue for the year, and is generating slightly more money than expected for the year as of March 31, according to financial reports the board of directors reviewed Tuesday.

Still, Timm said she thinks it is urgent that GRTC restart its advertising program to make more money that can be used to expand routes, hire more drivers and subsidize fares.