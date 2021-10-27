Federal oversight agency rejects RRHA's annual plan for second time in three years

“[HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity] strongly recommends that [RRHA] ensures it is considering the identified housing needs of applicants and residents, including families with children and persons with disabilities, when making plans to redevelop its public housing projects to ensure a sufficient number of units, in a range of sizes, and with necessary accessible features in line with the needs of the wait lists.”

Additionally, HUD noted RRHA’s initial submission did not include its plans for the Calhoun Family Investment Center, the ailing community center in the Gilpin Court neighborhood. Talks of transferring the property to the city gained momentum after RRHA submitted its initial plan over the summer.

The housing authority’s Board of Commissioners earlier this month endorsed giving the center to the city to facilitate a major renovation. HUD must sign off on that plan. However, the federal agency noted the omission from RRHA’s annual plan would inhibit the housing authority from submitting a separate application that starts HUD’s formal review process.

Plans for the Calhoun Center are considered a “significant amendment,” said Angela Fountain, an RRHA spokeswoman. Adding them will require the housing authority to reopen public comment on its amended plan before resubmitting it.

Fountain did not immediately provide the agency’s timeline for doing so, but said it aimed to resubmit the amended plan “as soon as possible.”