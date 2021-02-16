Federal stimulus sends $524 million to Virginia for rent relief

Using federal CARES act money, Northam launched Virginia’s Rent and Mortgage Relief Program last summer to help residents settle the delinquent balances. To date, the program has paid out more than $83.7 million in about 24,300 rent and mortgage payments, according to the release.

When the program began last summer, the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development partnered with local organizations around the state to vet applications and distribute payments. Demand for the assistance was so high in some parts of the state that wait times spanned months. In Richmond, the local nonprofit in charge, Area Congregations Together in Service, was swamped for months.

Last fall, the state allowed landlords to apply on behalf of tenants for the relief money through an application process with Virginia Housing, a separate agency. Turnaround times for the landlord-initiated applications have been faster.

Now, state law requires landlords to work with tenants to get the relief before pursuing an eviction. The release from Northam's office encouraged renters to work through their landlords for the “quickest path” to rental assistance.