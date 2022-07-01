Fireworks at Dogwood Dell; road closures around the Carillon on July 4

The city of Richmond will be hosting a Fourth of July celebration on Monday with fireworks and festivities at Dogwood Dell.
The free event will feature the reading of the Declaration of Independence at 6 p.m., a presentation of the Declaration of Independence at 6:30 p.m., a performance by the Richmond Jazz Concert Band at 7 p.m., and a concert of patriotic and pop music by The Richmond Concert Band at 8 p.m.
There will also be a performance of “The 1812 Overture” featuring the concert band at 9 p.m. during the fireworks display.
Roads will be closed and Richmond Police Department will enforce the following no parking areas from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday:
· 700-1000 block of Blanton Avenue between Garrett Street and Grant Street
· Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Blanton and Idlewood Avenue
· Park Drive between Pump House Dr. and Blanton Avenue
· Idlewood Avenue between S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and S. Robinson Street
Chesterfield County police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died Tuesday after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy's father later committed suicide, police said.