Fireworks at Dogwood Dell; road closures around the Carillon on July 4

20210705_MET_FIREWORKS

People watch fireworks on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater in Richmond, Virginia.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

The city of Richmond will be hosting a Fourth of July celebration on Monday with fireworks and festivities at Dogwood Dell.

The free event will feature the reading of the Declaration of Independence at 6 p.m., a presentation of the Declaration of Independence at 6:30 p.m., a performance by the Richmond Jazz Concert Band at 7 p.m., and a concert of patriotic and pop music by The Richmond Concert Band at 8 p.m.

There will also be a performance of “The 1812 Overture” featuring the concert band at 9 p.m. during the fireworks display.

Fourth of July closures 2022.jpg

Roads will be closed and Richmond Police Department will enforce the following no parking areas from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday:

· 700-1000 block of Blanton Avenue between Garrett Street and Grant Street

· Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Blanton and Idlewood Avenue

· Park Drive between Pump House Dr. and Blanton Avenue

· Idlewood Avenue between S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and S. Robinson Street

· Arthur Ashe Boulevard will close to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m. on Monday.

· Boulevard (Nickel) Bridge will close at 8 p.m. on Monday.

There will be no parking on:

· Portions of Douglasdale Road

· Portions of Garrett Street

· Sheppard Street between Blanton and Idlewood Avenues

· Trafford Road (Police Memorial Way)

Free parking is available at the Dell, with overflow parking available at City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Avenue with free shuttle bus service beginning at 4 p.m.

For more information, please call (804) 646-3677.

