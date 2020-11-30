Five GRTC employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week as cases surge around the region

Five GRTC employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks, one of whom has been hospitalized, alarming local transit and health officials after a brief lull in new cases among the transit system’s employees.

There had been only one other case GRTC reported last month, on Nov. 6. With no cases reported through October, it was the first new case detected in five weeks, according to the transit system.

GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said four of the five employees who recently tested positive are “public-facing employees,” but would not confirm whether they are bus drivers. All are on leave to quarantine, with one being treated in the hospital for an underlying health condition.

Rose Pace said health officials suspect the employees contracted the virus off-duty, but at least 24 employees might have been exposed. Contact tracing for the most recent case is ongoing.

Rose Pace said there could be minor disruptions to service this week. “There continue to be some occasional service disruptions resulting from our contact tracing, quarantine and testing efforts, removing staff from their normal duties until cleared to return to work,” she said Monday evening. “At this time, we do not expect major service impacts from the active cases.”