Four new members of Richmond School Board will be sworn in on Monday

She does not support having police in schools. Rizzi has experienced having a family member be killed by the police.

"I dream of a day when we do not have police officers in schools," she said. "And not that I personally have anything against police officers, I just am not sure that kids need to be faced with the threat of being arrested while they're on school property."

She also said she would need to solid data to support any return back to school due to COVID-19.

"We need to have data that it will be safe for, not only our students but our staff. And so, to me, that must be predicated by seeing our numbers go down, and they're not going down," she said.

Rizzi, as a teacher and parent herself, often finds herself frustrated with virtual learning.

"We have the prospect of this vaccine. And my hope is that that will have some impact and will bring the numbers down and people will feel safer but as long as the numbers are what they are, I don't think it's going to be safe."

Despite the challenges in the fifth, Rizzi said she’s proud of how diverse the district is, and hopes that her advocacy as a Richmond School Board member will convince community members to continue to invest in RPS.