Four new members of Richmond School Board will be sworn in on Monday

Four newly elected officials will be sworn into the Richmond School Board on Monday, and they'll hit the ground running in a school division still relying on remote learning because of the pandemic during what will likely be a challenging budget season in Richmond Public Schools.
They also will decide the fate of Superintendent Jason Kamras' contract that was taken out of negotiation in 2021 at his own request, along with whether to support Kamras' recommendation to remove police from schools. Here's a recap of where they stand publicly on key issues.
Mariah White - 2nd District
White, a mom of two determined to claim a spot on the Board, ran twice before winning.
In her third run in November, she unseated Scott Barlow.
White may represent an ideological shift from Barlow according to some of her responses to questionnaires from the Times-Dispatch. White supports having police in schools, which conflicts with the superintendent's position.
In June, during tense uprisings in Richmond and across the country in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Kamras said he would recommend that School Resource Officers be removed from schools. The conversation was started by Barlow, and now White will be in his seat to vote on the matter should it ever come before the body.
“I am for school resource officers in the schools. I want to ensure all teachers, children, staff, and parents are safe in RPS. Being a mother of two African American young boys, I want to make sure the police respect our students,” she said in a September questionnaire.
White canceled an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch that was scheduled for Wednesday.
She’s also been concerned about the health and well being of students during the pandemic, but told VPM she doesn’t see herself supporting a plan to allow children to go back to school unless there is a solid health and safety plan in place. The School Board voted in December to keep RPS virtual for the remainder of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every child still doesn’t have computers,” White said to VPM. “Toilet paper, water fountains, chairs, desks - those are basic necessities, and every child should have it. It shouldn’t be by school. Every child should have services that address their needs.”
Stephanie Rizzi - 5th District
Rizzi represents a rare progressive win in elected seats in Richmond. Endorsed by the progressive political group Richmond for All and the Richmond Crusaders, the VCU professor hopes that she’ll be able to keep equity at the forefront in the 5th District.
One of her largest concerns is at George Wythe High School, a school in the southside that had high numbers of suspensions and dropouts and saw a large decrease in graduation rates in 2020.
“We need to really look at how we're servicing students who are coming to us from Latinx backgrounds who may not speak English, and are evidently not connecting with the school in a way that they feel motivated to stay and to continue to work to graduate,” she said. The student population at George Wythe High School is largely made up of Hispanic students. The school also had the highest numbers of days missed due to out of school suspensions, according to data released from Richmond Public Schools.
She points to the fact that George Wythe has been in deteriorating condition for nearly 30 years, and she thinks it should be at the top of the list for renovations. Mayor Levar Stoney recently announced plans to rebuild George Wythe without a timeline.
Swansboro Elementary, an elementary school in Rizzi's district, also had a high number of out of school suspensions compared to other schools.
“Swansboro’s numbers were higher than I thought they should be,” she said. “I think we need to really think about what we can do with suspensions, especially at the elementary level. But [also] at all levels for students who are having behavioral issues besides just fiddling around.”
She does not support having police in schools. Rizzi has experienced having a family member be killed by the police.
"I dream of a day when we do not have police officers in schools," she said. "And not that I personally have anything against police officers, I just am not sure that kids need to be faced with the threat of being arrested while they're on school property."
She also said she would need to solid data to support any return back to school due to COVID-19.
"We need to have data that it will be safe for, not only our students but our staff. And so, to me, that must be predicated by seeing our numbers go down, and they're not going down," she said.
Rizzi, as a teacher and parent herself, often finds herself frustrated with virtual learning.
"We have the prospect of this vaccine. And my hope is that that will have some impact and will bring the numbers down and people will feel safer but as long as the numbers are what they are, I don't think it's going to be safe."
Despite the challenges in the fifth, Rizzi said she’s proud of how diverse the district is, and hopes that her advocacy as a Richmond School Board member will convince community members to continue to invest in RPS.
Shonda Harris-Muhammed - 6th District
Harris-Muhammed, who will replace Felicia Cosby on the Richmond School Board, served previously in the role from 2012 to 2016. She defeated Lynette Plummer and Timika Vincent in a tight race. She has been educating for almost three decades, and currently serves as an assistant principal in Franklin County.
Harris-Muhammed, who did not respond to requests for comment for this story, has been critical of the school district since she began campaigning again. In an interview with the Taylored Podcast, she said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed inequities within RPS on a different level.
“There is no reason why over 10,000 students on March 22 did not have a school-issued laptop,” she said to the hosts. “Virtual learning has also demonstrated that Black and brown students continued to get the end of the stick.”
She has not yet offered a clear verdict on where she stands on police in schools, but in a questionnaire with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, she said she wants to use data to make a decision on whether to support the superintendent’s recommendation.
“There is extraordinarily little social scientific research regarding SROs and their roles and operations within schools,” she said. “Only the data that local school divisions provide to state departments is information, at minimum, the community can base decisions in conjunction with... As a 29-year educator, I have seen SROs work well and I have also observed them [abusing] their power towards Black and Brown students.”
Nicole Jones - 9th District
Jones has worked with children since she arrived in Richmond in the nineties, when she moved from New York in hopes of offering a better education to her two children. Both graduated from RPS. Her daughter served as the Student Government Association President at Thomas Jefferson High School while Jones herself was a member of the Parent Teacher Association.
Part of her drive to run for the School Board is her work as the director at Art 180, a nonprofit that brings trained local artists to the students who attend the program with the goal of offering a judgement free space for self expression.
She made clear that she’s very concerned about the pandemic and what it might take to bring students back into school buildings. Ultimately, she said she needs to see a plan before she can vote to allow students to go back to school in-person.
“What does that instructional education look like? Because we have to be mindful now that kids have been out of school almost a year,” she said. “What are the stages that we are doing beforehand to prepare the kids to be ready to return to school. In terms of social and emotional wellness, all of those different factors that factor into the whole child. How are we addressing those?”
The sentiments she’s been hearing in the southside in regard to virtual learning have been tough. Not just because of health concerns, but the lack of community due to the pandemic.
“It's hard for parents and they're trying to navigate because some of them have kind of given up,” she said. “I think a lot of what I've heard is mixed feelings and mixed emotions. What I wish is regardless to how it goes... that we can really, maybe work on where that sense of community comes in. Whether we're in school or whether we're not, helping our children still feel connected.”
Jones hasn't offered an opinion on where she stands with School Resource Officers, but has said she believes in restorative justice, a non-carceral accountability process that is meant to serve as an alternative to discipline and jail.
"I think SSOs [school safety officers] in schools are helpful in stabilizing a safe environment," she said in September in a Times-Dispatch questionnaire. "The use of SROs (those contracted by RPD) will need further review. Due to the recent disciplinary action data, new disciplinary policies and training need to be implemented to move forward as community partners to ensure the academic success of our students."
During a 90 day review of school resource officers in RPS, Kamras' administration found that 121 arrests were made in the 2019-2020 school year, the largest bulk of them of them being at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.
