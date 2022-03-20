Fox Elementary to start classes Monday at First Baptist Church

In the 38 days since a three-alarm fire tore through William Fox Elementary School, students, teachers and parents have had to cope with virtual learning and the loss of their beloved school.

Come Monday, even as sadness lingers for the loss of the school, there’s hope in the community as students and teachers will be reunited in new temporary classrooms at First Baptist Church as part of an agreement between the school division and the church.

When students arrive on Monday, they will find personal touches honoring Fox. A church bulletin board reads, “Welcome Fox Friends,” while another has teacher wish lists posted. Welcome signs hang outside each classroom, complete with a cartoon fox with the teacher’s name.

Students are clustered by two grade levels, keeping kindergarten and first grade together, and so on.

The loss of the school has felt like a tragedy, parents and teachers say, traumatizing children who watched their school burn down after only a few months of being back in classrooms since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

Moving into First Baptist, while even temporarily, is a welcome reprieve for families.

“It’s not going to be the same as Fox, but it’s good [for the] interim, you know, quick turnaround,” said Shannon Heady, the parent of a fourth-grader at Fox. “It’s just been so impressive how fast they’ve done all this, and the First Baptist community is so welcoming.”

The school division says it’s working to move the school community to the vacant Clark Springs Elementary in the Randolph neighborhood while it formulates plans to save and restore the more than century-old brick school building in the heart of the city’s Fan District.

Parents, however, were nearly unanimous in calling for students to get back to in-person learning, even if it meant a temporary move to another facility as the district continues working to get the Clark Springs building ready.

While Monday begins the sixth week without Fox, RPS officials wasted no time finding a new school.

A mere two hours after Fox went up in flames on Feb. 11, Superintendent Jason Kamras communicated to School Board members that discussions were already in place on moving Fox students to the Clark Springs building.

Kamras, according to a 12:34 a.m. email on Feb. 12, started brainstorming with Fox Principal Daniela Jacobs about transitioning to virtual learning until Clark Springs was ready to welcome students.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained the messages earlier this month through a Freedom of Information Act request.

As Kamras and school division officials on the night of the fire set course on moving students to Clark Springs, early morning emails trickled in, with several community members suggesting the district look into the vacant Saint Gertrude High School building.

Others offered their space, including Ginter Park Presbyterian Church, Monumental Church and the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond.

And Jacobs also sent an email to a handful of RPS officials at 2:51 a.m. with a preliminary action plan including an in-person staff meeting the following Monday.

Jacobs’ proposed temporary virtual learning plan had school days beginning at 8 a.m. with an entire school morning meeting, followed by a classroom community circle and then launching into the learning day. Two 15-minute breaks were in the schedule, with the school day ending at noon.

The shortened day was decided based on how RPS tackled virtual learning in the previous school year, as the division was trying to limit how much time students would remain in front of screens every day, said Sarah Abubaker, the school division’s spokesperson, in an email Friday.

“Additionally, given that it was a traumatic time for students and staff due to the fire, we felt that they all needed an adjusted schedule during the transition period,” she wrote.

Fox students will transition back to their traditional school schedule on Monday.

Becca DuVal, a mother of three kids ages 2, 8 and 10, said she’s been able to take care of them at home every day, but that it’s been a challenge during school hours.

She was grateful for the school and art supplies that were sent to families just days after the fire, but she’s had to keep a more watchful eye and move furniture around after her youngest child got hold of magic markers from the school supply kit to practice baby graffiti in a textbook and wall that now has a couch in front of it.

“It’s been madness at my house,” DuVal said. “It hasn’t been cleaned for a month.”

The Richmond School Board unanimously voted on March 7 to move students temporarily into First Baptist Church after a division survey found that nearly all Fox parents supported ending virtual learning and moving students into a temporary location until Clark Springs is ready.

Prior to the fire, Fox had a partnership with First Baptist to operate a facilitated learning center during the pandemic.

Since the fire, 170 Fox students have attended one of three facilitated learning centers: First Baptist Church, the Northside Family YMCA and the Humphrey Calder Community Center. These centers are the only official facilitated learning centers for Fox students, Abubaker said.

While some families and school officials felt strongly about potentially moving students to the vacant Saint Gertrude school building nearby, which has been vacant since 2020, Kamras and other officials said it was not viable.

They said a move to the former all-girls Catholic school building would be difficult because of an unstable HVAC system and accessibility issues for people with disabilities. Kamras said the school division evaluated other facilities, but found significant drawbacks in them.

Division officials said First Baptist also poses some challenges, including small classrooms and an inability to provide after-school care because of other programming at the church, but that its size and proximity to Fox made it the best choice for now.

According to RPS officials, First Baptist has requested $5,000 if students remain in the church through June. The price tag would cover custodial and management costs, while additional funding may be requested if utility bills rise.

Clark Springs, which closed in 2013, is in need of at least $375,000 in maintenance and custodial work before it can open, including repairs and patches to its roof, inspections of its plumbing and kitchen equipment and ceiling tile replacements, Kamras told the School Board earlier this month.

He has said the school division’s insurance carrier would cover the cost of getting Clark Springs ready.

School division officials say Clark Springs is slated to be available on April 19. However, if the Fox community chooses to do so, they may remain at the church for the rest of the school year.

At a playdate on the grounds of Clark Springs organized by Fox families last week, parents said they were grateful that First Baptist had made their facilities open for the meantime.

A small group of teachers who also attended the event Wednesday said they were also pleased about going back to in-person learning, but felt strongly that moving to Clark Springs should be the priority.

As students joyfully ran all around him at the playground at Clark Springs, laughing and shouting with their classmates, David Dejnozka, a fourth-grade teacher and parent of two students at Fox, said the school and its grounds are a more ideal environment.

“We have to go [to First Baptist]. We understand that. It’s going to be challenging for everyone,” he said. “But I think after 10 weeks, we would hope that Clark Springs will be ready to go. ... Anything less than that would be a disappointment.”

School division officials say a survey is slated for early April to gauge whether the Fox community wants to complete the school year at the church.

Mo Jones, the mother of a kindergartner at Fox, said her daughter has been going to school virtually at the facilitated learning center at the Northside YMCA.

While she said her job has granted her some flexibility to work around the changing school schedule with the upcoming move to First Baptist, she said she does not have a preference yet for whether the school should stay there or relocate to Clark Springs before the end of the year.

She said she will wait to see how things work out at the church in the coming weeks, and that she wants the school division to listen to what parents and teachers think is best for the community.

“Everybody matters because we all play a part,” Jones said. “Everyone’s opinions should be valued and considered equally.”

