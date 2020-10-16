Freeman High School down to four options to replace 'Rebels' moniker

"A lot of people reported that they liked the spirit of the term 'rebel' in terms of someone who challenges the status quo and stands up for what's right," Marshall said.

Some families and alumni at the school, where one-third of students are of color, said they would like to see Douglas Freeman's name go completely, which the Henrico School Board last month abruptly decided not to take on right now, saying last month that the COVID-19 pandemic was not the right time to undertake a formal name change.

Douglas S. Freeman was a military analyst whose research focused on the Confederacy. He won a Pulitzer prize for his four volume biography series on confederate General Robert E. Lee where he described Lee and other confederate soldiers as "men of principles unimpeachable, of valor indescribable" according to Encyclopedia Virginia. Freeman also worked at the Richmond Times-Dispatch as a staff writer in 1909.

Melissa McKenney, who has a child enrolled at Freeman, said the Board bypassed its own process by discussing the topic unexpectedly during the unfinished business section of the meeting.

"The School Board should just have the hearings," she said, pointing to a process established during the renaming several years ago of the former Harry Byrd Middle School, now Quioccasin Middle School.

An internal newsletter for the school states the new mascot will be announced the week of November 9.