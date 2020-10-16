Freeman High School down to four options to replace 'Rebels' moniker

No longer the home of the Rebels, Henrico County’s Douglas Freeman High School has zeroed in on four possible replacements for its Confederate moniker.
A survey lists four choices: The Mavericks, the Pioneers, the Trailblazers, and Freeman United.
In an Oct. 14 letter to families, school principal John Marshall wrote that the panel has been working with Virginia Commonwealth University’s Brand Center to establish a new nickname.
"Just like the rest of the world really was asking ourselves are we doing everything to be a leader in terms of social justice and building the most inclusive community that we can," Marshall said in an interview.
The school's nickname, mascot and consequent alignment with White Supremacy has drawn criticism for decades; a panel of school alumni and teachers in August decided amid a national reckoning on race that it was time to jettison Freeman’s Confederate ties.
The VCU Brand Center’s work was built on interviews with students, alumni, and past school employees, determining a list of core values to inform the new mascot name. Some of those core values include family, pride, excellence, diversity, and community.
Part of the reason the four names were chosen, Marshall said, was that they still captured the independent "spirit" of the Rebels nickname.
"A lot of people reported that they liked the spirit of the term 'rebel' in terms of someone who challenges the status quo and stands up for what's right," Marshall said.
Some families and alumni at the school, where one-third of students are of color, said they would like to see Douglas Freeman's name go completely, which the Henrico School Board last month abruptly decided not to take on right now, saying last month that the COVID-19 pandemic was not the right time to undertake a formal name change.
Douglas S. Freeman was a military analyst whose research focused on the Confederacy. He won a Pulitzer prize for his four volume biography series on confederate General Robert E. Lee where he described Lee and other confederate soldiers as "men of principles unimpeachable, of valor indescribable" according to Encyclopedia Virginia. Freeman also worked at the Richmond Times-Dispatch as a staff writer in 1909.
Melissa McKenney, who has a child enrolled at Freeman, said the Board bypassed its own process by discussing the topic unexpectedly during the unfinished business section of the meeting.
"The School Board should just have the hearings," she said, pointing to a process established during the renaming several years ago of the former Harry Byrd Middle School, now Quioccasin Middle School.
An internal newsletter for the school states the new mascot will be announced the week of November 9.
