Glen Allen student's mother: 'happy, laughing ... That’s the way I’m going to remember her.'

As family and friends of Julia Budzinski continue to mourn her death that occurred in a Saturday boating accident, the mother of the 17-year-old Glen Allen High student addressed the crowd that gathered Sunday night at the school in remembrance of Ms. Budzinski.

She was a rising senior who played varsity soccer and volleyball at Glen Allen, was vice president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter, volunteered with organizations that assist individuals with developmental, intellectual, or physical differences, and was involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“She had just the best year. She had an awesome year,” Monica Budzinski said of her daughter.

Monica Budzinski said she spoke with Julia Budzinski on Saturday prior to the accident and “it was a very happy, fun last day on earth for her, sadly, obviously. But it was happy, laughing, having a good time.

“That’s the way I’m going to remember her, and that’s the way everybody needs to. She loved life. She loved being outside, sports, everything. She’ll live on through all you guys.”

Julia Budzinski died during a recreational trip to the James River.

Monica Budzinski and Mark Budzinski, Ms. Budzinski’s father, are University of Richmond graduates. Mark Budzinski, a former professional baseball player who reached the big leagues with the Cincinnati Reds in 2003, is in his fourth season as the first-base coach for the Toronto Blue Jays.