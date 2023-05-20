The popular fundraising website GoFundMe removed a fundraising page meant to aid the legal defense of seven deputies charged with second-degree murder in the March death of Irvo Otieno.

The website was originally put together by Elizabeth Ortuno, who identified herself as the wife of a sheriff’s deputy, but is not one of the defendants in the case. The page had raised more than $9,000 at the time of its removal, all of which has been returned to donors, according to Ortuno and GoFundMe.

In a statement, GoFundMe spokesperson Madeline Perdue said the fundraiser violated the site’s terms of service, “which prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of alleged violent crimes.”

The removal took Ortuno by surprise.

“It was going pretty well. Made it a whole day, and almost raised $9,000 but it shut down,” Ortuno said in an interview with John Reid of “Richmond’s Morning News.”

Perdue, the GoFundMe spokesperson, emphasized that the site does not have an anti-police position. Perdue said the company has helped deliver more than $14 million “to support injured and fallen law enforcement officers.”

Perdue said the company hosts fundraisers for police officers, including from Virginia. In 2020, she said GoFundMe raised over $10,000 for the family of Katie Thyne, a Newport News police officer killed during a traffic stop.

Ortuno set up a new fundraiser for the deputies on a fundraising site called GiveSendGo. That page has raised almost $13,000 as of late May. It sets a goal of $700,000.

“We have to stand up and support our husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, fathers, mothers and friends that put their lives on the line for us every day. I would like to raise funds to support these deputies in any way we can,” Ortuno wrote on the blurb for the new site.

In March, the deputies were charged with second-degree murder after Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man suffering a mental health crisis, died in their custody at Central State Hospital, in Dinwiddie County. The medical examiner ruled Otieno’s death to be a homicide caused by asphyxiation.

It’s not clear if Ortuno’s fundraiser is paying for the defendants’ legal fees. In civil cases, constitutional officers qualify for up to $1.5 million in legal protections under state code. That protection does not apply for a criminal case.

Brian Parker, director of risk management with the Virginia Treasury, said his agency “is not responsible for payment of the defendants’ legal fees in the Irvo Otieno murder case.”

Will Jones, a spokesperson for Henrico County, said the county was also not funding their legal defense.

“Henrico County has no ordinance governing insurance coverage for its constitutional officers and is not contributing funds towards the legal representation of the Sheriff’s Office or its employees in the Otieno matter,” Jones said.

Defendants in the Otieno case have each retained separate defense lawyers.

Sadarius Williams, a Central State Hospital employee, has retained Rhonda Quagliana, a Charlottesville defense lawyer. Darian Blackwell has retained Emily Munn, an attorney based in Norfolk.

Richmond lawyers Ed Riley, Cary Bowen, Steven Mutnick, Russell Stone, Andrew Meyer and Edward Nickel have also been retained, each on behalf of one defendant.

Otieno’s case has already drawn national attention, most prominently with the March visit of Al Sharpton for Otieno’s funeral. It will likely be drawn out for months given the large volume of discovery, and the complexity of a murder charge that involves two different state agencies and 10 individual trials.

Otieno was a star high school athlete from Henrico. He was also an aspiring musician, performing under the moniker “Young Vo.” His family immigrated to the U.S. from Kenya when Otieno was 5.