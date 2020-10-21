Governor and regional officials announce name for new 40-mile Ashland-Petersburg trail

An approximately 40-mile trail that will stretch from Ashland to Petersburg now has a name: the Fall Line.
Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled the upcoming north-south trail's new name Wednesday in a groundbreaking ceremony with local officials and trail advocates from throughout the region at the planned trail's northern terminus in Ashland's Carter Park.
Northam said the new trail will be similar to the popular east-west Virginia Capital Trail that was completed about five years ago, creating new paths for travel and recreation that helped generate nearly $9 million in economic activity in the region in the 2019 fiscal year, according to a study by the University of Richmond in collaboration with the Institute Service Research.
"We're here to celebrate a new connection, a way to link this region's localities, tourism, businesses, transit and more," he said. "This trail will attract serious cyclists and local folks who want a safer place to ride, walk or run for their health."
The trail will course through the heart of the Richmond region from the town of Ashland to Petersburg, crossing through rural, suburban and urban areas in the cities of Richmond and Colonial Heights and Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield counties.
The Virginia Department of Transportation completed a study for the project earlier this year, providing conceptual design and guidelines to steer local and state officials through development and construction of the trails.
Louise Lockett Gordon, director of Bike Walk RVA, a program of the recreational activity advocacy group Sports Backers, also noted the economic and better opportunities for safe, recreational activity it will create.
"The Fall Line trail presents an opportunity for recreation and active living, as well as the ability to connect people to jobs, educational opportunities, transit, dining and shopping throughout the corridor," she said.
While the trail may take several years to a decade to complete, some sections of it already exist or are included in local future land-use plans. The trail is expected to include segments of the Ashland Trolley Line trail, the Chester Linear Park, the protected bike lanes on Brook Road in Richmond and the planned Trolley Line Connector in Henrico.
Northam said the state has allocated about $5.7 million to the project.
Jon Lugbill, the executive director of Sports Backers and a member of a technical advisory group that assisted with the VDOT study for the project, said the final cost of project could land somewhere in the range of $150 million.
Both he and Northam noted that the new regional Central Virginia Transit Authority will also have opportunities to allocate new funding from recent increases in sales and fuel taxes for the region could also help fund the project.
