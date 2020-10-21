Governor and regional officials announce name for new 40-mile Ashland-Petersburg trail

An approximately 40-mile trail that will stretch from Ashland to Petersburg now has a name: the Fall Line.

Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled the upcoming north-south trail's new name Wednesday in a groundbreaking ceremony with local officials and trail advocates from throughout the region at the planned trail's northern terminus in Ashland's Carter Park.

Northam said the new trail will be similar to the popular east-west Virginia Capital Trail that was completed about five years ago, creating new paths for travel and recreation that helped generate nearly $9 million in economic activity in the region in the 2019 fiscal year, according to a study by the University of Richmond in collaboration with the Institute Service Research.

"We're here to celebrate a new connection, a way to link this region's localities, tourism, businesses, transit and more," he said. "This trail will attract serious cyclists and local folks who want a safer place to ride, walk or run for their health."